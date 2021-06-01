Site Traffic Information and Cookies

bp sets up major new Digital Hub in Pune

Release date:
1 June 2021
Centre for digital expertise and solutions to advance the digitization and transformation of bp

bp today announced setting up of a new Digital Hub that will create, grow and deliver a range of digital solutions to help transform bp’s core operations, extend its customer interfaces and support new and emerging business models.

 

Co-located within bp’s major global business services (GBS) operations centre in Pune, India, the Hub is expected to be operational by July 2021, with an initial headcount of up to 100 digital engineering, data, information security and design specialists.

 

Its teams will have the technical depth and capability to explore, experiment, develop and execute digital solutions. These will support the digitization of bp’s businesses −resilient hydrocarbons, customers & products and gas & low carbon energy − and also help deliver new energy and mobility solutions, which are both key to bp’s strategy and achieving its net zero ambition.


David Eyton, bp executive vice president, innovation & engineering said: “Accelerating the digitization of bp’s businesses and operations is vital to our transformation into an integrated energy company, and India has the expertise we need to achieve this. We expect to attract the highest-calibre digital talent to our new Hub to help take on these important challenges.”


The Hub will focus on building an accessible talent ecosystem of digital expertise with cross-discipline, agile teams, that will scale up and evolve over time. The Hub will also partner and collaborate with other leading institutions, support start-ups and strategic organizations.


Sashi Mukundan, President, bp India and senior vice president, bp group commented: “Establishing the Digital Hub in Pune − which is one of India’s major technology centres− is an important step. Digital platforms and solutions driven by the Hub will support bp’s development of new businesses and integrated models. And co-locating the Hub withour Global Business Solutions Centre will further enhance integration and deliver synergies. “

Notes to editors:

bp in India

With a century-long business presence in India, bp is one of the largest internationalenergy companies in the country. In addition to their gas value chain partnership, in 2020bp and RIL also completed the formation of their major retail, aviation fuels and mobilityalliance. bp’s activities in India also include Castrol lubricants, oil and gas trading, cleanenergy projects through Lightsource bp, IT back office activities, a new global businessservices center, staffing and training for the global bp marine fleet, and the recruitmentof skilled Indian employees for bp’s global businesses.

Further information:

