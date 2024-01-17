bp to establish a new centre of technical excellence in Pune

Centre will employ 400+ staff in 2024 providing engineering and other technical support to bp globally and intends to scale to 1000+ over a multi-year period.

bp today announced plans to set up bp Technical Solutions India (bp TSI) – a major new centre for its global technical and engineering expertise – in Pune, India. The bp-owned and operated centre will build on bp’s existing engineering and technical strengths to deliver high quality services to its hydrocarbons and new energy businesses worldwide.



The centre is expected to open in the second quarter of 2024 and the first job postings were announced on the 1st of December 2023. When fully operational, it is expected to employ more than 400 people by the end of 2024 and continue to grow in the subsequent years.



As part of its set-up, bp has also appointed Molyama Kromah as Head of bp Technical Solutions India, based in Pune. Formerly based in Mumbai, India, Moly had been leading the production and operations activities for the gas business for the last four years in bp’s JV with Reliance Industries Limited. Moly has more than 20 years’ experience in bp, including various leadership and technical roles in Trinidad, Egypt and London.



bp TSI intends to provide technical services across a range of areas, including engineering, maintenance, optimization, data processes, projects, and subsurface. bp is also looking at other growth areas within the operation.



With more than a million engineering graduates each year, Pune is home to numerous engineering and technical colleges, offering access to a diverse and rich talent pool. Pune is also home to bp’s global business solutions centre and innovation and engineering digital hub, which has played a critical role in the transformation of bp’s business processes.



Senior vice president for bp solutions Giovanni Cristofoli said: “As bp works to reinvent itself and reimagine energy, we are excited to be accelerating the transformation of how we do engineering in bp. India’s large technical talent pool and successful track record of establishing global capability centres across a broad range of industries positions it as an ideal destination for the hub. bp will benefit from accessing talent across all engineering disciplines to meet our current and future demand.”



President, bp India and senior vice president, bp group Sashi Mukundan added: “This is a significant step forward for bp in India. The centre will allow us to provide innovative solutions for bp worldwide as we tap into India’s diverse and skilled workforce and expand our footprint in the country.”