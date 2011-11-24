Site Traffic Information and Cookies

We use cookies (and equivalent technologies) to collect and analyse information on our site's performance and to enable the site to function. Cookies also allow us and third parties to tailor the ads you see when you visit our site and other 3rd party websites in the same online network, including social networks. By clicking 'Agree', you agree to these uses of cookies. If you do not agree or if you would like more information, you can manage your cookie preferences opposite.

Manage cookie preferences

  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Press releases
  4. Indian Oil Corporation and bp sign MOU to explore potential for a 1 million tonne per annum acetic acid plant

Indian Oil Corporation and bp sign MOU to explore potential for a 1 million tonne per annum acetic acid plant

Release date:
24 November 2011
 
Indian Oil Corporation and bp sign MOU to explore potential for a 1 million tonne per annum Acetic Acid plant. 

bp and IndianOil have signed and MOU to work together to explore the potential for establishing a 50/50 joint venture to invest in a 1million tonne per annum Acetic Acid plant in Gujarat together with associated gasification facilities for production of Synthesis Gas. The proposed Acetic Acid plant would employ bp's latest Cativa XL technology, whilst the gasification facilities would utilise petroleum coke feedstock from Indian Oil. A joint feasibility study is currently underway to confirm the exact configuration of the project, which would have a targeted start-up date in 2015.

Further information:

Office: bp Press Office

Location: India

Phone :+91 11 43755000

 

Office: IndianOil’s Corporate Communications Office

Location: New Delhi, India

Phone : +91 11 26260140