Indian Oil Corporation and bp sign MOU to explore potential for a 1 million tonne per annum Acetic Acid plant. 

bp and IndianOil have signed and MOU to work together to explore the potential for establishing a 50/50 joint venture to invest in a 1million tonne per annum Acetic Acid plant in Gujarat together with associated gasification facilities for production of Synthesis Gas. The proposed Acetic Acid plant would employ bp's latest Cativa XL technology, whilst the gasification facilities would utilise petroleum coke feedstock from Indian Oil. A joint feasibility study is currently underway to confirm the exact configuration of the project, which would have a targeted start-up date in 2015.
