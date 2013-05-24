RIL, bp and NIKO announce a significant gas condensate discovery in deepwater KG D6 block, offshore India

The KGD6-MJ1 well was drilled in a water depth of 1,024 metres - and to a total depth of 4,509 metres - to explore the prospectivity of a Mesozoic Synrift Clastic reservoir lying over 2,000 metres below the already producing reservoirs in the D1-D3 gas fields.

Formation evaluation indicates a gross gas and condensate column in the well of about 155 metres in the Mesozoic reservoirs. In the drill stem test, the well flowed 30.6 million standard cubic feet per day (mmscf/d) and liquid rate of 2,121 barrels a day with a choke of 36/64" with a flowing bottom hole pressure of 8,461 psia suggesting good flow potential. Well flow rates during such tests are limited by the rig and well test equipment configuration.

The discovery, named ‘D-55’, has been notified to the Government of India (GoI) and the Management Committee of the block. This discovery is expected to add to the hydrocarbon resources in the KG D6 block. Appraisal will now commence to better define the scale and quality of the field.

Expressing happiness at the discovery encountered through this well, PMS Prasad, Executive Director, Reliance Industries Limited, stated: “This is a successful outcome of the combined exploration efforts of the Joint Venture partners with the active support of the GoI. We shall embark on the appraisal program in the next few months in order to evaluate the options for developing this discovery.”

Dr Mike Daly, Executive Vice President Exploration at bp, commented: “The discovery demonstrates the effective technical co-operation between the partners, allowing us to make a new and significant discovery within KG D6. It follows an 18 month drilling time-out and detailed geoscience work that has re-focused our India exploration program and delivered this early success.”

Mr. Edward Sampson, Chairman, President and CEO of Niko Resources Ltd. stated:”We congratulate our partners and the Government of India as co-operation in an event like this shows what good can be created for the energy sector and most importantly, for the people of India.”

RIL is the operator of KG D6 with 60% equity. bp has a 30% share and NIKO the remaining 10%.

