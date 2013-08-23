RIL-bp Announce New Deepwater Gas Condensate Discovery in Cauvery Basin

The discovery, in the deepwater block CY-DWN-2001/2 (CYD5), is situated 62 kilometers from the coast in the Cauvery Basin and is the second gas discovery in the block. RIL is the operator with 70% equity and bp has a 30% share. Well CYIIID5-S1 was drilled in a water depth of 1,743 meters, to a total depth of 5,731 meters, with the primary objective of exploring Mesozoic-aged reservoirs.
Preliminary evaluation of well data and fluid samples indicated presence of gas condensate in the reservoir interval with a gross column of 143 meters. The well reached its total depth in early August and RIL, as operator, has conducted drill stemtest (“DST”) to evaluate the potential of the discovery. The well which had the initial reservoir pressure of 8000 psi flowed gas at the rate of 35.2 million standard cubic feet per day with condensate at the rate of 413 barrels per day through 52/64” choke during DST.
Well flow rates during such tests are limited by the rig and well test equipment configuration.The Government of India (GoI) and Directorate General of Hydrocarbons have been notified of the discovery, named D-56.
With its many investments in India and employing over 8,500 people in the oil,gas, lubricants and petrochemicals businesses, bp has the largest presence among all international oil companies present in India. In addition to its gas alliance with Reliance Industries Ltd., bp's activities include: Castrol lubricants; the licensing of competitive petrochemical technologies; oil and gas trading; IT and procurement back office activities; staffing and training for its global marine fleet; and the recruitment of skilled Indian employees for its global businesses.
Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) is India’slargest private sector company on all major financial parameters with a turnover of INR 371,119 crore (US$ 68.4 billion), cash profit of INR 30,505 crore (US$ 5.6 billion) and net profit of INR 21,003 crore (US$ 3.9 billion) as of March 31, 2013.
RIL is the first private sector company from India to feature in Fortune’s Global 500 list of 'World's Largest Corporations' and currently ranks 107th in terms of revenues and 128th in terms of profits in 2013. RIL ranks 68th in the Financial Times’ FT Global 500 list of the world's largest companies. RIL is ranked amongst the ’50 Most Innovative Companies - 2010' in the World in a survey conducted by the US financial publication - Business Week in collaboration with the Boston Consulting Group (BCG). In 2010, BCG also ranked RIL as the second highest ‘Sustainable Value Creators’ for creating the most shareholder value over the decade in the world.
