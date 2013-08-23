RIL-bp Announce New Deepwater Gas Condensate Discovery in Cauvery Basin

The discovery, in the deepwater block CY-DWN-2001/2 (CYD5), is situated 62 kilometers from the coast in the Cauvery Basin and is the second gas discovery in the block. RIL is the operator with 70% equity and bp has a 30% share. Well CYIIID5-S1 was drilled in a water depth of 1,743 meters, to a total depth of 5,731 meters, with the primary objective of exploring Mesozoic-aged reservoirs.

Preliminary evaluation of well data and fluid samples indicated presence of gas condensate in the reservoir interval with a gross column of 143 meters. The well reached its total depth in early August and RIL, as operator, has conducted drill stemtest (“DST”) to evaluate the potential of the discovery. The well which had the initial reservoir pressure of 8000 psi flowed gas at the rate of 35.2 million standard cubic feet per day with condensate at the rate of 413 barrels per day through 52/64” choke during DST.

Well flow rates during such tests are limited by the rig and well test equipment configuration.The Government of India (GoI) and Directorate General of Hydrocarbons have been notified of the discovery, named D-56.

