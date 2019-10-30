Site traffic information and cookies

We use cookies to collect and analyse information on our site's performance and to enable the site to function. Cookies also allow us and our partners to show you relevant ads when you visit our site and other 3rd party websites, including social networks. You can choose to allow all cookies by clicking ‘Allow all’ or manage them individually by clicking ‘Manage cookie preferences,’ where you will also find more information.

Manage cookie preferences

  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Press releases
  4. bp and INPG launch a series of oil and gas awareness workshops in Senegal

bp and INPG launch a series of oil and gas awareness workshops in Senegal

Last edited:
30 October 2019
bp and INPG announce they have launched oil and gas awareness workshops in Dakar and St Louis, as part of their commitment to local capacity building.


DAKAR – Today bp along with the National Institute for Oil and Gas (INPG) announced the launch of a series of oil and gas awareness workshops in Dakar and St Louis. The investment is part of bp’s commitment to local content in Senegal, which has a focus on the development of local people and skills, and INPG’s mission to increase local expertise in Oil and Gas. 

 

The programme has been designed to promote awareness of the oil and gas industry and is aiming to train more than 2000 participants in Dakar and 1000 in St. Louis over a one-year period. 

 

The programme comprises of two separate modules including; oil and gas fundamentals and beyond and legal, institutional and fiscal aspects of oil and gas. The course will be delivered to a range of stakeholders from media, civil society, private sector, universities, public administration and parliamentarians. 

 

The courses will be hosted in Dakar by INPG and delivered by DAI, a training provider with a breadth of experience leading training programmes in the oil and gas sector.  

 

Aguibou Ba, INPG Executive Director, commented: “This training programme will provide basic skills and improve the general knowledge of the oil and gas industry. This is a way of supporting our local content development strategy in order to get people more aware and involved for a sustainable local development of the industry.” 

 

Geraud Moussarie, bp Head of Country, Senegal, commented: “The programme has been designed to promote awareness of the oil and gas industry and build capacity to promote local participation in the newly created energy sector” Moussarie added, “As installation starts in country, we can see the positive impacts of a growing supply chain and bp’s capacity building activities will promote local involvement. bp sees a bright future for the gas industry in Senegal and I’m personally very excited to see GTA play an integral role”. 

 

The oil and gas 101 workshops are just one part of a comprehensive programme focused on people and skills development. bp has also provided muti-million dollar funding to the National Institute of Oil and Gas (INPG) in Dakar and supports industry secondments, NOC and regulator capacity building activities, English language training, scholbparship through the Chevening programme and has recently launched the recruitment of 25 Senegalese trainee technicians. As well as people and skills, bp also focuses on social investment and the development of local supply chain, as part of its local content commitments.  

Notes to Editors

  • bp entered into Mauritania and Senegal through an agreement with Kosmos Energy, announced in December 2016.
  • bp’s holds participating and effective working interests in the Saint-Louis Profond and Cayar Profond blocks offshore Senegal of 60%, with Kosmos Energy holding 30% and Société des Pétroles du Sénégal (Petrosen) holding 10%. In Mauritania, bp’s working interests in offshore Blocks C-6, C-8, C-12 and C-13 is 62%, with Kosmos Energy holding 28% and Société Mauritanienne Des Hydrocarbures et de Patrimoine Minier (SMHPM) holding 10%.
  • The Tortue gas field is located on the maritime border between Mauritania and Senegal, and is being developed as the Greater Tortue Ahmeyim project – an innovative offshore floating Liquefied Natural Gas facility. It will be the first development that establishes the basin as a world class source of gas, providing revenue for the countries, as well as a low-cost source of domestic energy.
  • Created in November 2017, Senegal’s National Oil and Gas Institute (INPG) aims to; establish an oil and gas centre of excellence at the national and regional levels for engineers, technicians and operators; ensure capacity-building in government departments and reinforce the capacity of the sector’s stakeholders; and provide activities to improve the management of oil and gas resources. INPG’s first Masters in Petroleum Engineering was launched in October 2018. The first 22 students were selected out of a total of 2,200 applicants. 

Further inquiries

 

Please contact Ousseynou Diakhate – communications manager, bp Senegal 
Ousseynou.diakhate@bp.com or +221 77 099 92 42 