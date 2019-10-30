bp and INPG launch a series of oil and gas awareness workshops in Senegal

bp and INPG announce they have launched oil and gas awareness workshops in Dakar and St Louis, as part of their commitment to local capacity building.



DAKAR – Today bp along with the National Institute for Oil and Gas (INPG) announced the launch of a series of oil and gas awareness workshops in Dakar and St Louis. The investment is part of bp’s commitment to local content in Senegal, which has a focus on the development of local people and skills, and INPG’s mission to increase local expertise in Oil and Gas.

The programme has been designed to promote awareness of the oil and gas industry and is aiming to train more than 2000 participants in Dakar and 1000 in St. Louis over a one-year period.

The programme comprises of two separate modules including; oil and gas fundamentals and beyond and legal, institutional and fiscal aspects of oil and gas. The course will be delivered to a range of stakeholders from media, civil society, private sector, universities, public administration and parliamentarians.

The courses will be hosted in Dakar by INPG and delivered by DAI, a training provider with a breadth of experience leading training programmes in the oil and gas sector.

Aguibou Ba, INPG Executive Director, commented: “This training programme will provide basic skills and improve the general knowledge of the oil and gas industry. This is a way of supporting our local content development strategy in order to get people more aware and involved for a sustainable local development of the industry.”

Geraud Moussarie, bp Head of Country, Senegal, commented: “The programme has been designed to promote awareness of the oil and gas industry and build capacity to promote local participation in the newly created energy sector” Moussarie added, “As installation starts in country, we can see the positive impacts of a growing supply chain and bp’s capacity building activities will promote local involvement. bp sees a bright future for the gas industry in Senegal and I’m personally very excited to see GTA play an integral role”.



The oil and gas 101 workshops are just one part of a comprehensive programme focused on people and skills development. bp has also provided muti-million dollar funding to the National Institute of Oil and Gas (INPG) in Dakar and supports industry secondments, NOC and regulator capacity building activities, English language training, scholbparship through the Chevening programme and has recently launched the recruitment of 25 Senegalese trainee technicians. As well as people and skills, bp also focuses on social investment and the development of local supply chain, as part of its local content commitments.

