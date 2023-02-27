bp and partners progress concept for Greater Tortue Ahmeyim (GTA) Phase 2 to next phase of evaluation

bp and partners today confirmed the development concept for the second phase of the bp-operated Greater Tortue Ahmeyim (GTA) liquefied natural gas (LNG) project that they will take forward to the next stage of evaluation.

The partnership – composed of bp, PETROSEN, Société Mauritanienne des Hydrocarbures (SMH) and Kosmos Energy – will evaluate a gravity-based structure (GBS) as the basis for the GTA Phase 2 expansion project (GTA2) with total capacity of between 2.5-3.0 million tonnes per annum.



GBS LNG developments have a static connection to the seabed with the structure providing LNG storage and a foundation for liquefication facilities.



The concept design will also include new wells and subsea equipment, integrating with and expanding on existing GTA infrastructure. The partnership will consider powering LNG liquefication using electricity to help drive operational emissions lower. bp and its partners are now working with contractors to progress the concept towards the pre-FEED stage.



Gordon Birrell, bp’s executive vice president for operations and production, said: “We aim to build on our strong collaboration with our partners, and the Governments of Mauritania and Senegal, to further develop a long-term, successful energy hub in West Africa. GTA continues to underpin our strategy to develop the most resilient hydrocarbons to help provide energy security today.”

GTA is located 120km offshore in water depth of 2850m, one of the deepest subsea developments in Africa. Phase 1 – currently under development - will export gas to an FPSO approximately 40km offshore where the gas will be processed and liquids separated, before exporting gas onward to floating LNG facilities 10km offshore. It is expected to produce around 2.3 million tonnes of LNG per year when operations commence.



In July 2021, the GTA project was granted the status of ‘National Project of Strategic Importance’ by the Presidents of Mauritania and Senegal. This recognition demonstrates the commitment of the host governments and the significance of the project to both countries.



bp and the two Governments already have a long-standing and wide-ranging cooperation encompassing the GTA project and other potential energy developments. In October 2022, bp announced the signature of an exploration and production sharing contract for the BirAllah gas resource in Mauritania. In addition, bp continues to work with partners on the development of a major gas-to-power project in Senegal, Yakaar Teranga.



Most recently, bp signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Government of Mauritania to deliver a programme exploring the potential for large-scale production of green hydrogen in the country.