bp and partners announce contract award for artificial reef development off the coast of St Louis, Senegal

bp and its partners, PETROSEN and Kosmos Energy, are pleased to announce the contract award to develop and install an artificial reef off the coast of St Louis, Senegal. This project forms a key component of the Greater Tortue Ahmeyim (GTA) project’s social investment programme for Senegal and reflects the project’s environmental and social commitment to the St Louis communities and artisanal fishing associations.

The proposed artificial reef design is subject to engagement with authorities and fishing organisations.

The Engineering, Procurement, Construction and Installation contract for the artificial reef has been awarded to STAPEM Offshore and artificial reef & ecological monitoring specialists ARC Marine as subcontractor.

This artificial reef initiative is being designed to enhance marine biodiversity and provide opportunities to support sustainable fishing practices working with artisanal fishing communities. As such, it is intended to be a sustainable investment in support of the long-term economic vitality of St. Louis' coastal ecosystem and resources.

The creation of this artificial reef is an important element of a significant social investment program in Senegal focused on the areas of community health, economic development, environmental awareness, Entrepreneurship and education.

This program forms part of the GTA project, an innovative offshore project where bp and partners are creating a new LNG production hub off the coast of Mauritania and Senegal. The GTA project is expected to produce around 2.3 million tons of LNG per year for 20 years.

As part of GTA project’s social investment program in Senegal, this initiative reflects the project’s commitment to supporting the communities of St. Louis and our aim to contribute to the conservation of Senegal’s marine biodiversity. Through collaboration with local authorities and fishing organizations, we seek to establish enduring advantages that support fostering sustainable fishing practices and improve livelihoods. We take pride in our contribution to this groundbreaking project, which reflects theproject’s commitment to environmental stewardship and reinforces our partnership with Senegal.

Massaer Cisse, VP, Head of Country Senegal

Senegal is a country rich in natural resources, talent, and immense potential for growth. At STAPEM Offshore, we are honored to play a key role in contributing to its sustainable development, particularly through this ground-breaking artificial reef project. Our collaboration with bp and partners as well as local stakeholders embodies our commitment to delivering not only technical excellence, but also long-term positive impacts for the environment and local communities. By supporting the creation of this artificial reef, we aim to enhance marine biodiversity while offering new opportunities for local artisanal fishing communities whose livelihoods depend on the vitality of the coastal ecosystem. This project allows us to apply our expertise in marine engineering and solutions to promote environmental sustainability and help enhance natural habitats. We are very proud to be involved in such a visionary initiative, which reflects our core values of innovation, responsibility, and partnership with local authorities.



Jean-Marc Gerber, General Manager of STAPEM Group