bp and partners announce the inauguration of the cold refrigeration containers in Saint Louis, Senegal

17 December - Saint Louis, Senegal – bp and partners, Kosmos Energy and PETROSEN, announce today the successful completion and inauguration of solar-powered cold refrigeration containers to support fishing communities in Saint-Louis, Senegal. This project forms a key component of the Greater Tortue Ahmeyim (GTA) project’s social investment programme in Senegal and reflects the project’s environmental and social commitment to the local communities and fishing associations in Saint-Louis. The first phase of the cold refrigeration containers project consists of delivery of two 40 feet containers to support Goxu Mbath fishing community; one container designed for cleaning and processing the fish, and the other for preserving up to 10 tonnes of fish. The solar-powered cold refrigeration containers offer a sustainable alternative to local fishermen and will contribute to the improvement of the livelihoods of local fishing communities.

As part of this initiative, bp also plans to provide training on the management and maintenance of the containers, as well as advice on sustainable fishing practices. This holistic approach aims to build the capacity of local fishing communities, helping to increase their productivity and encourage the responsible farming of marine resources.





Massaer Cisse, Vice-President and Head of Country, Senegal, said: "bp is committed to supporting the local communities in which we operate, and we are proud to provide solar-powered cold refrigeration containers to the fishing communities of Saint-Louis. We believe that this initiative helps strengthen their resilience in the face of the environmental and economic challenges, improving local community livelihoods and enhancing food security.”

The installation of the containers and the capacity building trainings are important elements of a multi-million-dollar GTA social investment program that enhances the quality of life in the communities we operate in, focused on the areas of community health, economic development, environmental awareness, entrepreneurship and education.



The social investment program forms part of bp’s Greater Tortue Ahmeyim (GTA) project, an offshore project that is one of the deepest offshore developments in Africa, with gas resources in water depths of up to 2,850 meters. Once fully commissioned, GTA Phase 1 is expected to produce around 2.3 million tonnes of LNG per year.