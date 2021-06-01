Massaer Cisse appointed new bp VP and head of country, Senegal

bp Senegal is pleased to announce the appointment of Massaer Cisse as its new head of country.



Massaer joins bp on 1 June 2021, before taking on the role when Géraud Moussarie departs on 1 July 2021.



Massaer has a wealth of experience in Senegal’s energy sector, joining bp from his role of General Manager, Lekela Power, a Senegalese renewable power generation company.



Prior to this, Massaer held a number of commercial and operational roles at Deloitte, including Director of Deloitte, Senegal, as well as several senior roles in the United States.



“bp Senegal is driving progress in delivering our LNG major project, Greater Torture Ahmeyim, in Mauritania and Senegal. We are confident that Massaer’s strong leadership and proven energy experience will help us build on this momentum and pursue future gas and low carbon growth opportunities in Senegal and the region,” says bp senior vice president for Mauritania and Senegal, Emil Ismayilov.



“We are committed to being a trusted and responsible partner in Senegal and to creating a sustainable legacy through local content. We welcome Massaer to the team who will help us deliver on this vision,” says Ismayilov.



Massaer holds a Bachelor degree in Finance and Accounting from the Le Havre University in France and a Master’s degree in Science – Accounting and Taxation from the State University of New York, Albany.



“On behalf of bp Senegal and the entire business, I would also like to thank Géraud Moussarie for his important contribution to the organisation over the past several years of establishing bp’s presence in Senegal,” added Ismayilov.