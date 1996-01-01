Q4 2025

Ginger is well underway with the first well completed!

Drilling will continue through 2026. We're also progressing with the fabrication of kit required for 2026 offshore topsides and subsea construction. Tubing hangers delivered to Trinidad & Tobago. These are critical to the production process. Preparation works have commenced on the Juniper platform for 2026 construction. Ginger flexibles will tie back to the Mahogany B platform and umbilicals to Juniper.

