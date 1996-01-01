Ginger will become bpTT’s fourth subsea development and will include four subsea wells and subsea trees tied back to bpTT’s existing Mahogany B platform. First gas from the project is expected in 2027 and will make up one of bp’s ten major projects expected to start up between 2025 and 2027. At peak, the development is expected to have the capacity to produce average gas production of 62 thousand barrels of oil equivalent per day.
We’re making good progress on Ginger as we move closer towards first gas. Our focus now is on installation of the subsea trees, flexible flow line and umbilical. The flexible flow line transports the hydrocarbons and is tied back to the Mahogany B platform. The umbilical carries hydraulics and electricals and allow us to manage Ginger's subsea infrastructure from Juniper.
Ginger is well underway with the first well completed!
Drilling will continue through 2026. We're also progressing with the fabrication of kit required for 2026 offshore topsides and subsea construction. Tubing hangers delivered to Trinidad & Tobago. These are critical to the production process. Preparation works have commenced on the Juniper platform for 2026 construction. Ginger flexibles will tie back to the Mahogany B platform and umbilicals to Juniper.
The Ginger project is progressing well. Since project sanction earlier this year, work has focused on fabricating flexibles and umbilicals which will connect the wells to the Mahogany B and Juniper platforms, respectively. Work is also progressing on the subsea trees as well as the manifold. Drilling is due to start soon and will continue into 2026.
The Ginger development, as well as bpTT’s Cypre gas project, scheduled to start up in 2025, are part of bpTT’s strategy of maximizing production from existing acreage, developing capital-efficient projects that tie into existing infrastructure.
bp Trinidad & Tobago today announced that it has made a gas discovery with the Ginger exploration well, offshore Trinidad.