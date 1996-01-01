The $200 million Shafag (Jabrayil) solar project, sanctioned in June 2025, consists of construction of a new 240MW AC solar plant in the Jabrayil district of Azerbaijan.

The project is linked to the Sangachal terminal electrification (STEL) project via a new commercial structure called ‘virtual power transfer arrangement’, which will enable the terminal to connect to the national grid, operated by AzerEnerji, via new facilities to be built both within and outside the terminal, including a new 220/110 kV electricity substation.

Together, the Shafag and STEL projects are expected to support the reduction of operational emissions by around 50% over the future life of the Sangachal terminal, based on the current outlook and plans.

Following the electrification of the terminal, the seven gas turbines currently used at the terminal to generate power, will be removed in phases, freeing up the fuel gas for export.

During the first half of 2026, construction activities for the Shafag project progressed at the site in the Jabrayil district. Procurement and delivery of key equipment, including photovoltaic modules and structural components, were successfully completed, and significant progress was made on pile and tracker installation. The first batches of electrical equipment were delivered to site, enabling the commencement of electrical installation activities in the coming weeks.



In early April, the project achieved a major milestone with the successful installation of the first solar panel at the site.



Local employment has continued to increase, with around 420 people currently working on the project, including 150 nationals from the liberated areas. At peak construction, the project is expected to create more than 700 jobs, consequently the existing camp facilities are being expanded to accommodate the growing workforce.



The project maintained a strong focus on environmental protection, including close monitoring of vegetation clearance and ongoing coordination with the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources to support the safe relocation of wildlife.

Construction is due to be completed in 2027. The 240MW solar project is expected to generate ~500GWh of renewable energy annually.

The shareholding interests in SJSL are: bp 40.01%, SOCAR Green (wholly owned subsidiary of SOCAR) 39.99%, Azerbaijan Business Development Fund (ABDF) 10%, and MVM 10%.

Lightsource bp, a company fully owned by bp is the developer of the project.

