Carbon management services

Products and services that can help customers with their lower carbon jouney

 

The Target Neutral service takes a reduce, replace and offset approach to carbon management and has developed a range of products and services for bp that have helped customers towards their carbon goals.

Carbon offset fuel cards for fleet users

Fleet managers in the UK, The Netherlands, Austria and Germany have a simple and cost-effective way to track, manage and reduce their fuel related carbon emissions for their fleet with bp, Aral and bp Target Neutral.
Carbon neutral lubricants in accordance with BSPAS2060

Castrol, one of the world’s leading manufacturers and distributors of premium lubricating oils have developed a range of carbon neutral products.
Helping auto dealerships go carbon neutral with Castrol

Becoming a carbon neutral business demonstrates that you are in action on your carbon management journey - helping you to quantify, reduce and offset carbon emissions across your operations.
Guidance and tools to run lower carbon events

bp Target Neutral has developed a toolkit and carbon calculator to help event organisers take action on carbon emissions and work to deliver a lower carbon event.