Carbon management services

The Target Neutral service takes a reduce, replace and offset approach to carbon management and has developed a range of products and services for bp that have helped customers towards their carbon goals.
Fleet managers in the UK, The Netherlands, Austria and Germany have a simple and cost-effective way to track, manage and reduce their fuel related carbon emissions for their fleet with bp, Aral and bp Target Neutral.
Castrol, one of the world’s leading manufacturers and distributors of premium lubricating oils have developed a range of carbon neutral products.
Becoming a carbon neutral business demonstrates that you are in action on your carbon management journey - helping you to quantify, reduce and offset carbon emissions across your operations.
bp Target Neutral has developed a toolkit and carbon calculator to help event organisers take action on carbon emissions and work to deliver a lower carbon event.