Supporting STEM education

Meeting the world’s energy demand is increasingly challenging; the industry needs bright people with a strong foundation in STEM subjects to be the geologists, drilling engineers, chemists and analysts of the future
bp joins the Royal Academy of Engineering’s 'This Is Engineering' campaign as a principal partner to help inspire young people to choose engineering careers
Find out about our Enterprising Science research and development programme, our high-quality teaching resources, our annual STEM competition for 11-14 year olds and our employee volunteering programme in schools
Start is a free and comprehensive digital platform, offering schools and colleges a single starting point to help simplify and improve careers guidance in schools. Get your career started and visit the bp page to find out more about apprenticeships, roles and what it's like to work at bp
bp’s flagship education programme, the bp educational service, is helping to close the STEM skills gap through its high-quality classroom resources, developed in response to new research into how students engage with STEM
While science and technology heroes such as Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg make the headlines, research shows that children are more likely to be motivated to take up science as a career by family, friends and teachers
To celebrate International Day of Women and Girls in Science 2020, bp magazine takes a look at WE Innovate – a bp-sponsored programme supporting women-led start-ups
Acorns day nursery and preschool has been running a STEM programme for young scientists, helping them build the skills they will need for the 21st century