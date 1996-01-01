Site traffic information and cookies

Supporting STEM education

Our UK education programme was founded in 1968 with a clear aim: to inspire young people. This founding principle continues to encourage and energize every generation; helping them gain a better understanding of how important the STEM subjects are for our industry and for their futures
Academy of Science Engagement
50 years supporting UK education

Academy of Science Engagement

bp and the Science Museum have launched a major new initiative to help address the challenge of low engagement with science and tackle the STEM skills shortage

50 years supporting UK education

bp’s extensive programme of investment has a real impact on the attitudes of young people by raising their aspirations and inspiring them

Schoolgirl with a BP mentor

bp’s commitment to STEM education

Meeting the world’s energy demand is increasingly challenging; the industry needs bright people with a strong foundation in STEM subjects to be the geologists, drilling engineers, chemists and analysts of the future
This is Engineering

This is Engineering

bp joins the Royal Academy of Engineering’s 'This Is Engineering' campaign as a principal partner to help inspire young people to choose engineering careers
Young students at the Science Museum, London

Our programmes and partnerships

Find out about our Enterprising Science research and development programme, our high-quality teaching resources, our annual STEM competition for 11-14 year olds and our employee volunteering programme in schools
Start your career at bp

Start your career at bp

Start is a free and comprehensive digital platform, offering schools and colleges a single starting point to help simplify and improve careers guidance in schools. Get your career started and visit the bp page to find out more about apprenticeships, roles and what it's like to work at bp
Secondary resources – bp educational service

bp educational service

bp’s flagship education programme, the bp educational service, is helping to close the STEM skills gap through its high-quality classroom resources, developed in response to new research into how students engage with STEM
students at bp's ICBT centre in sunbury

Inspire children to take up science

While science and technology heroes such as Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg make the headlines, research shows that children are more likely to be motivated to take up science as a career by family, friends and teachers

STEM stories

Suchaya ‘Mint’ Mahuttanatan receiving her award from BP's Anna-Marie Greenaway

Innovating women in science

To celebrate International Day of Women and Girls in Science 2020, bp magazine takes a look at WE Innovate – a bp-sponsored programme supporting women-led start-ups
New Scientist Live

Boosting children’s understanding of STEM

Acorns day nursery and preschool has been running a STEM programme for young scientists, helping them build the skills they will need for the 21st century

