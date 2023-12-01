bp has provided additional funding to support the bp Helios Fund to be able to give a one-time, cost-of-living assistance grant of £2,500 for eligible bp pensioners. Provided you meet the eligibility criteria, the grant is non-taxable.



We hope everyone who is eligible will apply for the grant as it could make a meaningful difference to you and your family. Please note, only one application per household will be accepted.



The BP Benevolent Fund Trustee Ltd is responsible for your personal information and is registered at Chertsey Road, Sunbury on Thames, Middlesex TW16 7BP. We will use the information you provide in the application form to determine if you are eligible for assistance. For more information on how we process your personal data, please see our privacy notice.



Eligibility:

You are eligible for this grant if you meet the following criteria:

you are currently living in the UK you are in receipt of a pension from the BP Pension Fund your household income is no more than £30,000 per annum before tax. This includes your income and your spouse/partner’s income (if applicable) such as a bp pension, any pension income from service with other employers, state pensions and benefits (other than disability support), and other income such as investment and rental income you worked at bp or one of its affiliates in the UK for at least five years1; or if you receive a pension from the BP Pension Fund as a dependant of a former bp employee, that person should have worked for bp or one of its affiliates in the UK for at least five years1.

Note: if you are a defined contribution (DC) member and/or receive your pension from Aegon, please see the separate tab for COLAG DC members.



1This condition is waived if you retired from bp service on an incapacity pension or if the person who formally worked at bp died in bp service.



How to apply



Applications for the cost-of-living assistance grant open on 1 December 2023 and close 31 March 2024. The application form can be found in the documentation tab.



You will need to provide some information to support your income statement on the application form:

a copy of all bank statements showing monthly income for the last three months for

you and your spouse/partner (if applicable); or

If you cannot provide evidence of the above, please contact your PLO. Details for your PLO can be found here on PensionLine. The application form and photocopies or scans of supporting documents can be sent either by email to: bpheliosfund@colag.uk or posted to us using the enclosed pre-paid envelope to:



COLAG

PO Box 9557

Sherborne

DT9 9ER



If your application is approved, the cost-of-living assistance grant will be paid into the same bank account that your bp pension is paid into. bp is not responsible for how this grant may impact any means tested state benefits you may receive. If you are receiving means tested state benefits, you may want to check the point with the appropriate government department.

