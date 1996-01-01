bp’s commitment to STEM education

Having enough people who are skilled in STEM is vital to the economic prosperity of countries like the UK, but there is a skills gap. According to research, 70% of school children say they like science and maths, but less than a fifth think it is “for them.” Persuading young people to pursue a career in STEM-related subjects is still a challenge. Consequently, the UK faces a chronic shortage of talented graduates and technicians in the area of STEM, which could leave the country ill-equipped with the skills it needs to meet future plans for growth.



Addressing the gap in STEM is particularly important in the energy industry. Meeting the world’s energy demand is increasingly challenging; the industry needs bright people with a strong foundation in STEM subjects to be the geologists, drilling engineers, chemists and analysts of the future.

