Science capital and the STEM skills gap

What is science capital? Science capital is a science-related form of cultural capital. This was originally defined by a French sociologist called Pierre Bourdieu and represents how your knowledge and social connections can help you get ahead in life.



We conducted a survey of secondary school students, aged 11-15 years, across England and found a clear relationship between a student’s level of science capital and their future aspirations.

Our research findings suggest that there is an urgent need to raise the overall level of science capital, particularly to improve post-16 STEM participation rates and to tackle gender inequality. This requires action in late primary and early secondary school years We found that only a small percentage (5%) of students has high science capital and around 27% are classed as having low science capital. Our analysis also found that science capital is unevenly spread and is concentrated in more privileged social groups and strongly related to cultural capital, gender, ethnicity and school science set. This has implications for young people’s access to, participation in and engagement with science.



Significantly, our findings suggest that girls and those with low cultural capital are more likely to be over-represented among students with low science capital who lack confidence in their science identities and feel that others do not see them as ‘science people’. What is BP doing to raise a young person’s science capital? The insights from the Enterprising Science research inform all of BP’s work with schools, from employee volunteering to production of teaching resources.



BP is working with young people, their families, their teachers and museum educators to help them understand how to inspire, engage and support many more young people in their science education, including supporting young people to understand the careers possibilities within and from STEM subjects. We want to help teachers to become more skilled and confident to use museums and science centres to support their teaching. We are supporting this through funding the creation of the Science Museum Academy of Science Engagement, launching in September 2018, and by sharing tools and techniques for teachers through professional development courses as part of Project ENTHUSE.