From the shoes you wear and the phone in your hand, through to the music you listen to and the games you play, engineering is at the heart of everything. It brings ideas to life and turns dreams into reality. Whether you’re into sports, beats, fashion, festivals, trainers or tech, there’s a place in engineering for you
'This is engineering' video thumbnail, with drones in flight

This is Engineering

BP joins the Royal Academy of Engineering’s 'This Is Engineering' campaign as a principal partner to help inspire young people to choose engineering careers
Four schoolgirls, wearing hard hats, demonstrate the engineering model they built

BP's Ultimate STEM Challenge

Our competition has been designed to help young people develop their creativity, problem-solving skills and employability by tackling real-world challenges

Meet our engineers

A male technician solders parts on a computer motherboard

Why engineering is a mega job

What is science capital and how can it influence your career? Boris Ertl talks about his childhood influences and why he chose to study chemical engineering
Process engineer Amrita Lulla

Cloud-catching to bubble science

Seeing how you can use simple science and engineering principles to change people’s lives for the better was the inspiration behind process engineer Amrita Lulla's career path
A remote operated vehicle (ROV) is deployed at sea

The call of the sea

A passion for the sea led Nathalie Descusse-Brown to study the frequency of waves. Now as a senior riser engineer she faces incredible challenges such as working at depths of 1250 metres below sea level and using subsea robots
Projects and modifications engineer Tamara Holmgren

Wanted: Creative, team-playing communicators

Tamara Holmgren rose from an apprentice at Foster Wheeler to a BP projects and modifications manager. Find out more about her career ...