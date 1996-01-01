This is Engineering

What is science capital and how can it influence your career? Boris Ertl talks about his childhood influences and why he chose to study chemical engineering
Seeing how you can use simple science and engineering principles to change people’s lives for the better was the inspiration behind process engineer Amrita Lulla's career path
A passion for the sea led Nathalie Descusse-Brown to study the frequency of waves. Now as a senior riser engineer she faces incredible challenges such as working at depths of 1250 metres below sea level and using subsea robots
Tamara Holmgren rose from an apprentice at Foster Wheeler to a BP projects and modifications manager. Find out more about her career ...