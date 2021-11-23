bp and Daimler Truck AG to accelerate the deployment of hydrogen infrastructure, supporting the decarbonization of UK freight transport

Under their memorandum of understanding (MoU), bp will assess the feasibility of designing, constructing, operating and supplying a network of up to 25 hydrogen refuelling stations across the UK by 2030. These stations would be supplied by bp with ‘green’ hydrogen – generated from water using renewable power. Complementing this, Daimler Truck expects to deliver hydrogen-powered fuel-cell trucks to its UK customers from 2025.
Emma Delaney, bp’s executive vice president for customer and products, said: “Hydrogen is critical to decarbonizing hard-to-abate sectors – and for heavy and long-distance freight it is sometimes the only answer. Working with a leading manufacturer like Daimler Truck AG we can accelerate the deployment of both vehicles and infrastructure and pioneer the use of hydrogen to fuel the next generation of [UK] freight. From producing and supplying hydrogen through to building and operating the fuelling stations, bp is perfectly positioned to transform transport and ultimately build a better energy future.”
Karin Rådström, CEO of Mercedes-Benz Trucks and Member of the Board of Management at Daimler Truck said: “We are consistently pursuing our vision of CO2-neutral transport. Especially for CO2-neutral long-haul road transportation, the hydrogen-powered fuel-cell drive will become indispensable in the future. Together with bp we want to jointly develop and scale the required hydrogen infrastructure by putting our hydrogen-powered fuel-cell trucks into our customers’ hand and thus supporting the decarbonization of the UK freight network. At the same time, political support plays an important role in promoting the creation of an infrastructure for green hydrogen and making an economically viable use of fuel-cell trucks possible for our customers”.
Daimler Truck has the ambition to offer only new vehicles that are CO2-neutral in driving operation (“from tank to wheel”) in Europe, North America and Japan by 2039. The company is focussed on both CO2-neutral technologies, battery power and hydrogen-based fuel-cells. Currently, the truck manufacturer is testing a new enhanced prototype of its Mercedes-Benz GenH2 Truck on public roads in Germany. The first series-produced GenH2 Truck are expected to be handed over to customers starting in 2027.
Daimler Truck has a clear preference for liquid hydrogen. In this state, the energy carrier has a far higher energy density in relation to volume than gaseous hydrogen. As a result, the tanks of a fuel-cell truck using liquid hydrogen are much smaller and, due to the lower pressure, significantly lighter. This gives the trucks more cargo space and a higher payload. At the same time, more hydrogen can be carried, which significantly increases the trucks’ range. This will make the series version of the GenH2 Truck, like conventional diesel trucks, suitable for multi-day, difficult-to-plan long-haul transport and where the daily energy output is high.
Convenience and mobility are core for bp’s strategy, including working with partners, to help deliver the future of mobility and services for customers. In electrification, bp already has 11,000 electric vehicle charging points globally and is aiming to expand its network to 70,000 by 2030. Complementing this, today’s agreement represents bp’s first steps towards deploying hydrogen for transport. bp also intends to develop hydrogen refuelling stations in Europe and already has plans for hydrogen refuelling stations in Germany.
bp aims to develop a leading market position producing and supplying low carbon hydrogen. In the UK, bp has plans to build a hydrogen-producing facility in Teesside, UK, which could produce 1GW of blue hydrogen, produced from natural gas integrated with carbon capture and storage. bp is also exploring the potential for green hydrogen in the region, including supporting the development of Teesside as the UK’s first hydrogen transport hub. These activities support the UK government’s target of developing 5GW of hydrogen production by 2030.
About bp
bp’s purpose is to reimagine energy for people and our planet. It has set out an ambition to be a net zero company by 2050, or sooner and help the world get to net zero, and a strategy for delivering on that ambition.
bp believes that low carbon hydrogen has a critical role to play in achieving the goals of the Paris Agreement. It sees low carbon hydrogen as an essential complement to electrification of global energy systems, with a key role in hard-to-abate transport and industrial sectors. Both green and blue hydrogen have a role to play and can provide solutions in different regions on the way to decarbonising the global energy system.
As part of its strategy bp aims to have a 10% market share in the core markets by 2030.
- In 2019 bp joined the Hydrogen Council.
- In November 2020, bp and Ørsted signed a letter of intent to work together to develop a project for industrial scale production of green hydrogen.
- In 2020 bp announced a feasibility study in Australia with ARENA (Australian Renewable Energy Agency) to explore the use of solar energy to power the production of green hydrogen.
- In September 2021, bp announced a UK and UAE strategic partnership in which bp will play a role with ADNOC and Masdar aiming to collaborate to initially develop 2GW of low carbon hydrogen across hubs in the Teesside and the UAE.
- In March 2021, bp announced that it is developing plans for the one of the UK’s largest blue hydrogen production facilities, targeting 1GW of hydrogen production by 2030.
- With RWE in Germany, bp are part of a group of seven companies planning to build a green hydrogen grid which could include green hydrogen production, transport and industrial use.
For more information visit bp.com.
About Daimler Truck
Daimler Truck AG is pursuing a sustainable corporate strategy and aims to offer only new vehicles that are CO2-neutral in driving operation (“tank-to-wheel”) in Europe, Japan, and North America by 2039. As early as 2022, Daimler Truck’s vehicle portfolio will include series-produced vehicles with battery-electric drive systems in the main sales regions Europe, the United States, and Japan. By 2027, Daimler Truck AG intends to supplement its portfolio by adding series-produced hydrogen-based fuel-cell vehicles.
