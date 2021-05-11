bp and EnBW launch ScotWind supplier portal to support offshore wind growth

The supply chain portal, www.bp-EnBW.com/Scotwind, will act as a central hub advertising all current and future opportunities for sub-contractors and suppliers associated with any development projects should the companies be successful in the auction.

Companies based in Scotland, with significant operations in Scotland or that have plans to relocate their base or operations to Scotland are encouraged to register interest for future opportunities.

Dev Sanyal, bp’s executive vice president of gas and low carbon energy, said: “The Scottish supply chain has played a pioneering role in the development of the North Sea and the global energy industry and we are confident they will be key to developing this new industry offshore Scotland. “Scotland has a world-class supply chain with decades of experience in offshore energy – that deep skillset can be readily applied to offshore wind.

This portal will ensure the Scottish supply chain – from listed companies to small, family-run operations – can easily access and pair their skills with future upcoming opportunities.” The site will also invite SMEs and firms looking to transfer their skills or operations to offshore wind. The portal is being launched ahead of the ScotWind auction, as both bp and EnBW continue to build their respective wind businesses.

Earlier this year, bp entered the UK’s offshore wind power sector, currently the largest in the world, together with EnBW. They formed a 50-50 joint venture to jointly develop and operate two leases in the Irish Sea that offer a combined potential generating capacity of three gigawatts (GW) – sufficient to power more than 3.4 million UK households with clean electricity.