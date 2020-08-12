bp Chargemaster goes live in trial at M&S store

bp Chargemaster and M&S have partnered to assess the use of electric vehicle (EV) rapid charging at M&S stores across the UK; the Maidstone installation is the first of a five-store trial.

The three 50kW UK-made rapid chargers, which are backed with 100% renewable electricity [1], feature easy-to-use contactless payment terminals and connectors for all capable electric vehicles. Typically, bp Chargemaster users spend 30 minutes using a rapid charger – the convenient location of the chargers in the trial offers the opportunity to spend the time browsing the clothing collections at M&S Maidstone or to pick up the family food shop for the week.

Helen Milford, Director of Stores for M&S said, “At M&S we know our actions today protect our planet for tomorrow and we’re committed to the use of renewable energy within our own operations and supporting our customers, which makes this a really exciting trial for us. As we create a store estate for the new world it’s critical our shops are in the right locations, digitally connected and offer trusted value products and services such as the rapid chargers – we’re looking forward to seeing the customer response to our trial in Maidstone.”

Matteo de Renzi, CEO of bp Chargemaster, said: “As well as serving existing M&S customers who already, or may soon drive electric vehicles, we expect the rapid chargers to bring new customers to these stores. They are in the right locations to support those driving along the strategic road network and provide a great opportunity to charge while you shop.

We are incredibly proud to be working with M&S as they set out to trial EV charging at their stores. It’s exciting to partner with a leading retailer who, like bp Chargemaster, is focused on offering customers a trusted service with great value, supported by a seamless digital experience." Matteo de Renzi CEO, bp Chargemaster

The new chargers at M&S stores are being installed this year with investment from bp Chargemaster, which has the largest public charging network in the country, including around 600 rapid chargers.

Maidstone Eclipse is M&S’s third major clothing and food store to open this summer – the retailer is accelerating its transformation to create a store estate fit

for the new world – with stores in the right locations, set up to serve customers trusted value products and supported by seamless digital technology.

bp and M&S are long-standing partners in retail convenience in the UK. The pair joined forces in 2005 to roll out M&S Simply Food stores at bp Connect sites – where bp Chargemaster is also building a network of ultra-fast 150kW EV chargers. There are now more than 290 M&S Simply Food stores at bp retail sites.