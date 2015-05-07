BP continues support for local apprentices through contract award

The four-year contract covers a range of valve management and maintenance services for BP’s North Sea assets, including: operational and technical support; quality assurance; repair and refurbishment services and inventory management. The services will be delivered from Score’s facilities in Peterhead, Cowdenbeath and Glenrothes.



Score is the biggest single employer of 16- to 22-year-olds in the Peterhead area of Aberdeenshire and operates a highly acclaimed six-year modern apprenticeship scheme for engineers and other trainees. The apprenticeship scheme received national recognition in 2013 when it won the Large Employer of the Year Award from Skills Development Scotland.



Conrad Ritchie, Managing Director Score (Europe), said: “Score Europe is delighted to continue our long standing relationship with BP. The continuation of this agreement safeguards our ability to provide a cost effective high quality service and also safeguards the provision of our award winning modern apprenticeship programme, which will continue to deliver future training provision within the localities in which we operate”.



In addition to supporting partner apprenticeship schemes, BP currently sponsors 66 apprentices on- and offshore through the industry-wide Upstream Oil and Gas Industry Training Technicians Scheme.



BP North Sea Regional President Trevor Garlick commented: “We are pleased that this contract supports the continuation of Score’s apprenticeship programme, which will help deliver the skills needed to ensure the safe and reliable operation of our assets.



“A workforce with the right skills is vital to the long-term future of the North Sea and successfully completing a modern apprenticeship scheme is an excellent pathway into this exciting industry”.