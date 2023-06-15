bp expands access to EV charge points for Fuel & Charge customers

The larger network will give fleets access to over 12000 charge points through the bp Fuel & Charge card

The investment supports bp’s mobility ambition to support the electrification of fleets

Today bp is expanding the number of charge point operators available through its Fuel & Charge card. This will give its fleet customers access to over 12000 electric vehicle (EV) charge points across the UK. The new charge point operators added to the Fuel and Charge card include Ionity, Osprey, Fastned, Chargepoint EV, EB Charging, EV Box and Allego.



Access to one of the UK’s largest on-the-go charging network - bp pulse - will continue, as well as access to fuels at about 3000 bp branded and partner retail sites.



The announcement follows research commissioned by bp in 2022, which found that nearly half of fleet managers (43%) and fleet drivers (41%) thought they would begin the transition to EVs within two years, demonstrating the level of ambition within the industry to embrace change. However, despite growing confidence, over half of fleet managers (53%) and fleet drivers (52%) say that charging on-the-go is still a concern.

Adrian Brabazon, Head of UK Fleet Solutions at bp, commented:

“We are committed to supporting fleets of all sizes to help them achieve their decarbonisation goals. We believe that access to a strong on-the-go charging network is crucial to help fleets make the transition to EVs. This huge expansion with access to 12000 charge points will help our Fuel & Charge customers meet their goals.”



bp's Fuel & Charge card is suitable for fleets of all sizes. For mixed fleets gradually transitioning to electric vehicles, the card provides the convenience of using one payment method for traditional fuels and electric charging. Plus, the easy-to-navigate bp Fuel & Charge card online reporting provides one simple solution and an overview of expenses for individual fuel types and EV charging in one place, cutting admin time to a minimum.





In the UK, bp pulse committed to spend £1 billion on EV charging infrastructure including plans to increase its rapid and ultra-fast charging network fivefold by 2030. Charging hubs will be a key focus for the high-speed charging with hundreds of charging hubs being installed in urban areas, on trunk roads and motorways and at destinations such as retail parks and hotels.



This announcement is a part of pipeline of plans to expand roaming acceptance further for Fleet customers.

Find out more: BP Fuel & Charge