bp launches BPme – the new way to pay for fuel

Customers can also connect their Nectar account, view transaction history, locate their closest bp service station and offset their carbon emissions caused from driving through bp’s Target Neutral programme for less than the price of a coffee, all from within the app.
Nicola Grady Smith, Head of Retail UK, said: “BPme is making refuelling easier, faster, and more convenient than ever before. We are pleased to be able to give our customers a little bit of time back in what is their already busy day.”
BPme allows customers to pay for fuel using their smartphone from the comfort of their car, in three simple steps:
Once the customer has finished fuelling and are back in their vehicle they will receive confirmation that the transaction is completed. An e-mail receipt will automatically be sent for customer records.
BPme is now available at more than 500 participating bp sites nationwide, with more sites being added weekly.
Nicola Grady Smith, continued: “As part of bp’s digital transformation, BPme is the first step in changing the ways we interact with our customers. It will allow us to engage with drivers in a more direct and personal way and enable us to enhance our communications with the individual customer.”
bp is committed to its customers and will continue to enhance and expand the app’s features.
BPme is free to download, easy to use and is available for the latest versions of iOS and Android. For more information, visit www.bp.com/bpmeuk
Use the app at 500 (with more sites added weekly) participating bp sites across the UK. Customers should download the app prior to entering a BPme enabled site.
The app currently allows secure payment via Visa and Mastercard and new ways to pay, including by AMEX, PayPal and Apple Pay will be launched during the year.
bp’s site policy on mobile phone usage outside a vehicle has not changed. Customers can continue to safely use their phone (and the app) within their vehicle with the engine off.
bp owns and operates more than 300 forecourts in the UK, with a further 950 bp-branded sites owned and operated by independent dealers. The first bp M&S Simply Food store was opened in 2005 at bp Hammersmith in London. There are now more than 230 in the UK.
bp Target Neutral is not run for profit – bp covers bp Target Neutral’s operating costs and the programme does not seek to make a profit on the purchase or sale of carbon credits. bp Target Neutral’s work is governed by an independent Advisory & Assurance Panel of prominent environmental and industry experts. The panel ensures that all policies and activities conform to best practice in carbon management, and where possible will seek to set new standards for that best practice.
For more information please visit https://www.bptargetneutral.com/bpme/uk/