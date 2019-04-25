bp named as a top employer for women in the UK

Up until now Shell has been the only oil and gas company to be featured in the list. The list is unranked and presented alphabetically. The top 50 places are awarded by gender equality experts at Business in the Community, the corporate social responsibility charity that manages the list.



Gender equality is a key priority for BP, since 2010 the number of women in the workforce has steadily increased from 24.3% to 30.3% (as at March 2019). The aim is for 25% of group leaders to be women by the end of 2020 (currently 24%) and senior level leaders to be 30% (currently 25.3%).



Brian Gilvary, BP CFO and Lucy Knight, HR vice president & head of D&I attended a dinner last night to receive the award.

"It’s great to see external recognition of the work Lucy and the HR teams have been doing, says Gilvary, "not just in the UK, but across the whole of BP. This award is a real testament to all they have achieved. But there is always more to do.

One of BP’s five strategic priorities is living our values – respect and courage are crucial to driving an inclusive workplace where everyone can be themselves and be given opportunities to develop and progress. BP must continue pushing this if we are to attract and retain the best talent."

