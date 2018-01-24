bp to partner with Royal Academy of Engineering to promote engineering careers to young people

bp is pleased to announce its support for the Royal Academy of Engineering’s three year ‘This is Engineering’ programme. The initiative aims to rebrand careers in engineering for young people from all backgrounds, to encourage them to take up careers in the sector and learn how a STEM education can be applied in the workforce.

The programme’s announcement follows bp’s commitment to the ‘Year of Engineering 2018’ programme – a UK government-led scheme to tackle the engineering skills gap and widen the pool of young people who join the profession.

“bp is a company founded upon science, technology and engineering. The UK has a recognized STEM skills gap,” said Peter Mather, bp UK Head of Country.

“By addressing the barriers to participation for young people we hope to bridge this gap and inspire the engineers of the future. We’re delighted that this programme will also coincide with our celebration of 50 years of supporting STEM through our Schools Link programme.”

As part of the programme, bp will develop supporting materials and classroom resources through its BP Educational Service and Schools Link programmes, building on its ongoing engagement with over 50% of all UK secondary schools.

In addition to its support for This is Engineering, bp is also pleased to announce that Dame Angela Strank, bp chief scientist, and Gordon Birrell, bp’s chief operating officer for production, transformation and carbon, have been elected as Fellows of the Royal Academy of Engineering recognizing their extensive contributions to engineering and the oil and gas industry.