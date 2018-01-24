bp to partner with Royal Academy of Engineering to promote engineering careers to young people

bp is pleased to announce its support for the Royal Academy of Engineering’s three year ‘This is Engineering’ programme. The initiative aims to rebrand careers in engineering for young people from all backgrounds, to encourage them to take up careers in the sector and learn how a STEM education can be applied in the workforce.
The programme’s announcement follows bp’s commitment to the ‘Year of Engineering 2018’ programme – a UK government-led scheme to tackle the engineering skills gap and widen the pool of young people who join the profession.
“bp is a company founded upon science, technology and engineering. The UK has a recognized STEM skills gap,” said Peter Mather, bp UK Head of Country.
“By addressing the barriers to participation for young people we hope to bridge this gap and inspire the engineers of the future. We’re delighted that this programme will also coincide with our celebration of 50 years of supporting STEM through our Schools Link programme.”
As part of the programme, bp will develop supporting materials and classroom resources through its BP Educational Service and Schools Link programmes, building on its ongoing engagement with over 50% of all UK secondary schools.
In addition to its support for This is Engineering, bp is also pleased to announce that Dame Angela Strank, bp chief scientist, and Gordon Birrell, bp’s chief operating officer for production, transformation and carbon, have been elected as Fellows of the Royal Academy of Engineering recognizing their extensive contributions to engineering and the oil and gas industry.
Further information on bp’s support for education across the UK can be found at www.bp.com/STEM
bp is celebrating 50 years of support for STEM education across the UK in 2018. The Schools Link volunteering programme began in Hull in 1968, and the bp Educational Service was formalised in the following year as a “partnership between industry and education in the best interests of the pupils”.
The initial objective of the programme was to support teachers and their understanding of the relevance of the STEM subjects to careers, in turn to help young people make more informed decisions about their future. This focus continues today through bp’s support for Project ENTHUSE and the Enterprising Science research and development partnership with the Science Museum, University College London Institute of Education and King’s College London.
‘This is Engineering’ is a new, multi-year campaign to change the perception of engineering among young people aged 13-18.
Engineering is an exciting, varied and rewarding career, and yet the UK has a shortage of young people applying for engineering courses and engineering jobs.
One of the prime reasons for this shortage is that many people hold outdated views of what engineering is, and what engineers do.
‘This is Engineering’ challenges those misconceptions, by presenting a positive image of modern engineering. Through real young engineers it illustrates how engineering is behind many of the things they are already interested in – sport, fashion and tech for example – and that they can follow what they love into engineering, and in doing so help shape the future.
As the UK’s national academy for engineering, we bring together the most successful and talented engineers for a shared purpose: to advance and promote excellence in engineering. We provide analysis and policy support to promote the UK’s role as a great place to do business. We take a lead on engineering education and we invest in the UK’s world-class research base to underpin innovation. We work to improve public awareness and understanding of engineering. We are a national academy with a global outlook.
