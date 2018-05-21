bp pledges support for ‘Time to Change’ mental health campaign

At the pledge event at the BP headquarters on 17 May 2018, Peter Mather, group regional president for UK and Europe, said that “supporting mental health and wellbeing is a vital aspect of modernising and transforming the way we work at BP, one of the four priorities of BP’s overall strategy”.

At BP we aim to attract, motivate, develop and retain the best talent from the diversity the world offers. We recognise that diverse talent can only thrive in an inclusive culture, where everyone is valued and treated equally with respect and dignity, without any form of discrimination.



Our Group health strategy recognises that healthy business performance requires healthy people and healthy processes in healthy places. Embedded in our safety value is an expectation that as a BP employee I will, ‘demonstrate personal responsibility for the safety and wellbeing of everyone around me’

BP policy and process, supported by senior leaders, consider wellbeing in the workplace, including mental health. Human resources policy includes process for supporting workplace adjustments at every stage of employment, including recruitment and return to work in line with the Equality and Disability law.

