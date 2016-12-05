bp re-sign with Fraser Group

BP has extended its agreement with Fraser Group, one of the leading independent forecourt retailers in the UK, for another five years. The Group now operates six state of the art BP forecourts, two with Budgens convenience stores and four with Spar convenience stores

Howard Nunn, UK sales manager, BP, said: “I’m delighted that the Fraser Group and BP have agreed terms on a new supply agreement. The Fraser Group operate excellent sites with great customer offers and a passion for customer service. Their focus on local communities and tailoring their offers to reflect their customer base puts them amongst the best in the forecourt retail industry. BP is proud to be a business partner of the Fraser group and look forward to supporting them in their strategic objectives going forwards.”

Nick Fraser, from Fraser Group, commented: “We’re very pleased to have signed up with BP for another five years. We feel that the BP is the perfect partner for our business and the flexibility that they offered us on our new deal for our six stores has worked out very well for us.”