bp re-sign with Fraser Group

Howard Nunn, UK sales manager, BP, said: “I’m delighted that the Fraser Group and BP have agreed terms on a new supply agreement. The Fraser Group operate excellent sites with great customer offers and a passion for customer service. Their focus on local communities and tailoring their offers to reflect their customer base puts them amongst the best in the forecourt retail industry. BP is proud to be a business partner of the Fraser group and look forward to supporting them in their strategic objectives going forwards.”
Nick Fraser, from Fraser Group, commented: “We’re very pleased to have signed up with BP for another five years. We feel that the BP is the perfect partner for our business and the flexibility that they offered us on our new deal for our six stores has worked out very well for us.”
BP owns and operates more than 300 forecourts in the UK, with a further 950 BP-branded sites owned and operated by independent dealers. The first BP M&S Simply Food store was opened in 2005 at BP Hammersmith in London. There are now more than 230 in the UK.
Fraser Group, established in 1954, is based in Reading. The Group operates six BP forecourts, two with Budgens convenience stores, and four with Spar convenience stores. The Group also own and operate three Subway outlets and also run a Post Office at the Yarnton Budgens Store. Customer service is very important to the group, always putting customers first.
