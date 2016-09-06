BP re-sign with HKS Group

Howard Nunn, UK sales manager, BP, said: “I’m delighted that BP and HKS have committed to another 5 years, underlining our deep routed relationship and understanding. HKS continue to develop and enhance their customer offer, invest in their estate and critically improve their customer service standards and BP is proud to be their business partner. I look forward to many more years together supporting HKS with their ambitious growth plans and working on mutually beneficial business opportunities.”
Sailesh Thakrar, Director of HKS Group, said: “The team here at HKS is very proud to be associated with BP, one of Britain’s great brands and following on from a successful and long relationship. We hope with further discussion, an even greater opportunity lies ahead for the two companies to work and stream more sites together.”
BP owns and operates more than 300 forecourts in the UK, with a further 950 BP-branded sites owned and operated by independent dealers. The first BP M&S Simply Food store was opened in 2005 at BP Hammersmith in London. There are now more than 230 in the UK.
HKS Group has sites across the north, midlands and south-east. HKS is over 30 years old and has seen its growth accelerating in recent years, with more to come. Recently it acquired Brobot Petroleum bringing its number of modern forecourts to nearly 60.
