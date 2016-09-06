BP re-sign with HKS Group

BP has extended its agreement with HKS Group for another five years. The agreement covers 24 petrol stations throughout England. HKS Group is one of the top six independent forecourt retailers in the UK, and in addition to BP, HKS’s offer includes Spar, Londis, Costa and Subway



Howard Nunn, UK sales manager, BP, said: “I’m delighted that BP and HKS have committed to another 5 years, underlining our deep routed relationship and understanding. HKS continue to develop and enhance their customer offer, invest in their estate and critically improve their customer service standards and BP is proud to be their business partner. I look forward to many more years together supporting HKS with their ambitious growth plans and working on mutually beneficial business opportunities.”

Sailesh Thakrar, Director of HKS Group, said: “The team here at HKS is very proud to be associated with BP, one of Britain’s great brands and following on from a successful and long relationship. We hope with further discussion, an even greater opportunity lies ahead for the two companies to work and stream more sites together.”