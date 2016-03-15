BP rolls out its best ever anti-dirt Ultimate fuels

BP today rolled out its best ever anti-dirt fuels, Ultimate with ACTIVE technology, in the UK which help clean dirty engines and could give drivers up to 21 extra miles per tank*



Drivers in the UK can now fill up with new BP Ultimate which includes ACTIVE technology, an innovative formula based on patented technology specially designed to actively fight dirt, protect against it building up and so help engines run as the manufacturer intended. BP stations across Australia, New Zealand, the US, Europe and South Africa will begin to see the new fuels in their forecourts in the coming weeks.



Drivers who achieve improved fuel efficiency through use of Ultimate fuels may also reduce their CO 2 equivalent emissions by up to 4% for the same journey.



Developed over five years by BP technologists in the UK, BP Ultimate containing the new ACTIVE technology has been proven with more than 80 different test methods and thousands of hours of testing, in engines and vehicles.



“This is our biggest fuels launch in 10 years”, said Tufan Erginbilgic, BP’s chief executive, Downstream. “Bringing ACTIVE technology to our forecourts, we have developed a fuel that is designed to benefit our customers and the environment. We think this is an important step towards improving fuel efficiency. It demonstrates our commitment to giving our customers what they want at the same time as enabling a reduction of carbon emissions in the atmosphere. In the future, we hope all fuels will be like this.”



The roll out of ACTIVE technology fuels will be supported by a television and advertising campaign featuring a character called Orby, a bright green orb who lives in every BP site.



BP’s retail business is present in 16 countries with over 17,000 sites selling a range of regular and premium fuels. With world class loyalty programmes, advances in digital payment technologies and distinctive partnerships with leading retailers in six countries, BP is putting customers at the heart of what it does. The launch of these new fuels plays a critical role in this journey to retail growth.