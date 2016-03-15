BP rolls out its best ever anti-dirt Ultimate fuels

Site traffic information and cookies

Release date:
15 March 2016
BP today rolled out its best ever anti-dirt fuels, Ultimate with ACTIVE technology, in the UK which help clean dirty engines and could give drivers up to 21 extra miles per tank*

Drivers in the UK can now fill up with new BP Ultimate which includes ACTIVE technology, an innovative formula based on patented technology specially designed to actively fight dirt, protect against it building up and so help engines run as the manufacturer intended. BP stations across Australia, New Zealand, the US, Europe and South Africa will begin to see the new fuels in their forecourts in the coming weeks.

Drivers who achieve improved fuel efficiency through use of Ultimate fuels may also reduce their CO2 equivalent emissions by up to 4% for the same journey.

Developed over five years by BP technologists in the UK, BP Ultimate containing the new ACTIVE technology has been proven with more than 80 different test methods and thousands of hours of testing, in engines and vehicles.

“This is our biggest fuels launch in 10 years”, said Tufan Erginbilgic, BP’s chief executive, Downstream. “Bringing ACTIVE technology to our forecourts, we have developed a fuel that is designed to benefit our customers and the environment. We think this is an important step towards improving fuel efficiency. It demonstrates our commitment to giving our customers what they want at the same time as enabling a reduction of carbon emissions in the atmosphere. In the future, we hope all fuels will be like this.”

The roll out of ACTIVE technology fuels will be supported by a television and advertising campaign featuring a character called Orby, a bright green orb who lives in every BP site.

BP’s retail business is present in 16 countries with over 17,000 sites selling a range of regular and premium fuels. With world class loyalty programmes, advances in digital payment technologies and distinctive partnerships with leading retailers in six countries, BP is putting customers at the heart of what it does. The launch of these new fuels plays a critical role in this journey to retail growth.

Notes to editors

  • BP Ultimate with ACTIVE technology is now available in forecourts across the UK.
  • BP Ultimate with ACTIVE technology could give drivers up to 21 extra miles per tank.*
  • Across Europe, fuels with ACTIVE technology will be available in the UK, Austria, Switzerland, Poland, the Netherlands, Germany and Luxembourg in the coming weeks. Customers in Spain have been able to purchase fuels with ACTIVE technology since it launched there in June 2015.
  • BP owns and operates more than 300 forecourts in the UK, with a further 950 BP-branded sites owned and operated by independent dealers.
  • There are now 230 BP M&S Simply Food stores in the UK.
  • Join the conversation on social media at #OurFuelStory
  • For more information on how BP is helping to secure a low carbon energy future go to www.bp.com/sustainability

 

* Benefit achieved over time. Based on engines tested in dirty vs clean condition; in dirty condition expected miles per tank 391 (petrol) or 516 (diesel); for Ultimate Unleaded vs RON95. Benefits may vary due to factors including vehicle condition and driving style.

 

Further information

BP London press office: 020 7496 4076, bppress@bp.com

 

