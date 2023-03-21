bp signs new five-year fuel supply agreement with Rontec

The collaboration with Rontec supports bp’s offer to deliver a reliable and extensive fuel supply network for its customers, both through its directly owned sites, and the forecourts owned and operated by dealers such as Rontec. As one of the largest UK dealer groups, Rontec is an ideal choice for bp’s fuel retailing offer, supporting a nationwide network in convenient locations, while providing high quality fuel, loyalty and payment touchpoints for customers from a trusted brand.





Under the agreement, bp will supply Rontec’s sites with two billion litres of fuel over the next five years. The two companies will also explore opportunities to deploy bp pulse EV charging infrastructure to Rontec’s forecourts, to support the growing number of customers who are looking to top up their electric vehicles while out on the road.

Sonya Adams, VP mobility & convenience retail UK, commented:



“We are delighted to have signed this new agreement with Rontec. We value our 55-year relationship with Gerald and his team immensely and our collaboration continues to deliver a strong and compelling offer for our customers. Agreements with leading roadside retail operators such as Rontec are key to ensuring we supply quality fuels and charging offers; which satisfy the mobility and convenience needs of our customers across the UK. We look forward to working with Rontec to continue strengthening our relationship.”

Gerald Ronson, CEO of Rontec, commented:

