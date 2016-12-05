bp announces drilling on new Carboniferous prospect in Southern North Sea

The well, which BP is drilling along with partners Perenco and Premier, will test the potential of a deep Carboniferous age horizon, several hundred metres beneath the mature reservoirs produced by the Ravenspurn ST2 platform.

Mark Thomas, BP North Sea Regional President commented: “This play warrants further exploration as we know the reservoir sands exist. What we don’t know is whether, if gas is found, good long-term production can be proven from this deeply buried reservoir horizon. We’re looking forward to working with Perenco and Premier to test this concept and better understand its potential.”

During the drilling and testing phase, Perenco - as operator of the existing producing Ravenspurn field - will act as substitute operator on behalf of BP and the other licence owners.

Gunther Newcombe, OGA Operations Director commented: “OGA has been encouraging Carboniferous appraisal and development in the Southern North Sea (SNS) area and we welcome BP and partners’ commitment to better understanding potential of this play.

“The outcome of this well could pave the way for future Carboniferous prospects in the SNS as well as potentially extending the life of existing infrastructure, both of which are consistent with the OGA’s long term strategy.”

BP holds an 85% equity stake in the prospect alongside licence partners Perenco (10%) and Premier (5%).

