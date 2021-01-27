bp supplying free fuel for emergency services vehicles and free meals ‎for frontline health workers

bp is launching two initiatives to support essential services and frontline workers as they ‎continue to contend with the coronavirus pandemic, working closely with our partners and ‎suppliers.‎‎ ‎

First, bp is reintroducing its programme supplying fuel free of charge to UK emergency ‎services vehicles. bp ran a similar programme last year in which it supplied more than 10 ‎million litres of fuel free to emergency service vehicles across the UK. ‎



Under the programme, emergency services vehicles issued with either a bp Plus or Allstar ‎fuel card will be able to fill up without charge at bp’s network of 1,200 retail sites across the ‎UK. This includes charging of electric vehicles through bp pulse (from 27 January only). This ‎will apply to NHS, police, fire emergency services, blood transportation and NHS Trust non-‎emergency vehicles. This initiative is expected to be in place from 25 January and run until ‎‎31 March.‎‎



Second, bp is teaming up with Deliveroo on their ‘Lunch for Lifesavers’ initiative. bp will donate a quarter of a million bp/M&S meals to the programme. The company will distribute the food free of charge to staff and volunteers at vaccination centres and continue to deliver to frontline NHS workers in the UK.





Bernard Looney, bp chief executive, said: “A year into this crisis, it continues to take a ‎heavy toll on our neighbours and our nation. These latest initiatives use our resources and ‎reach across the country to support essential services and the people who are working ‎around the clock to keep us all safe. The UK has been our home for over a century and we ‎feel it’s important that we do our bit to help.”