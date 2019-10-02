This year the Ultimate STEM Challenge is inviting young people to get creative and design a new piece of wearable technology that will improve lives in the future. Wearable tech is all around us – from smartwatches to robotic prosthetics, the possibilities are endless, and we are looking for the next big thing!



For the first time this national competition is open to pupils aged 9-14. It’s an exciting opportunity for students to reimagine or invent a solution to a real-life problem that could change people’s lives for the better. Teachers and STEM Club leaders can use the new launch video to inspire students to get involved and make their ideas, designs and solutions a reality.

It’s easy to take part:

Simply download the ready-to-go packs with two lesson plans, homework activity and entry forms. Students can capture their wearable tech idea on the entry form either in class or for homework. We want to see a variety of creative ideas and solutions from young people across the UK, so now is their chance to take part! Submit all the entries by either email or freepost by 14 January 2020.

There are brilliant prizes up for grabs:

Two lucky schools will win £750 to spend on school equipment or field trips

Attend an exclusive, all expenses paid experience at a one-day Hackathon

Meet real scientists, coders and designers to help bring their ideas to life

Achievement certificates - students will feel that they are part of something big!

“We at bp are proud to continue to invest in education in the UK. Initiatives like the Ultimate STEM Challenge help to inspire and raise the aspirations of young people and relate school subjects to future STEM careers," said Jill Douglas, UK schools education manager for bp. “For the first time, this national competition is open to 9-14-year olds.

“We’re inviting young people to be creative and design a new piece of wearable technology that will improve lives in the future. We’re looking for the next big thing. The possibilities are endless, and the winners will meet scientists, designers and coders who can bring their ideas to life!”

Gill Collinson, head of Centre & Partnerships at STEM Learning, said: “STEM Learning is proud to support this years’ Ultimate STEM Challenge. This year’s topic is wearable tech, an exciting and innovative technology offering a wonderful chance for young people taking part to develop their STEM related skills.



“Building on the success of previous years, there is a renewed drive to engage and encourage many more young people, particularly those who may not have taken part before, to benefit from the tremendous opportunity the Ultimate STEM Challenge offers.



“Students will have an opportunity to fully immerse themselves in this new world and approach, not only by learning about wearable tech and its possible applications to improve lives in the future, but also by physically making their product at the end of the challenge.

“As with previous years, all participating schools can access the support of a STEM Ambassador – a local enthusiastic STEM volunteer – who can share their wealth of knowledge and expertise to support students through the projects and competition. STEM Ambassadors bring a wealth of real-world experience and invaluable insights into the pathways from STEM study to exciting careers.

“The Ultimate STEM Challenge is the perfect opportunity to create a culture of restless curiosity and interest in STEM study amongst all young people.”

After winning last year’s Ultimate STEM Challenge, Freya, a member of the winning team from Blundell’s School near Tiverton in East Devon said: “We’re both very pleased to have won! We can’t believe it! We’re so excited to tell the school when we get back. The best part of our experience was designing and building the prototype, it was a lot of fun! We also loved presenting today and meeting all the other finalists.”

For full details on the competition and to download the free resources visit: bpes.bp.com/ultimate-stem-challenge.