Final Clair Ridge modules leave South Korea

The Drilling Platform (DP) drilling modules, transported on the Dockwise Mighty Servant 1, will travel to the North Sea via Singapore and the Cape of Good Hope. They follow the departure of the initial DP modules on three other Dockwise vessels which began to depart from South Korea on 14th March.

Since moving to South Korea in early 2012, the Clair Ridge team has been focused on delivering eight modules plus a bridge linking the two new platforms. The team will now demobilise with a number of people heading back to the UK to join the hook-up and commissioning team for the final offshore phase of the project. The modules are expected to arrive in the Clair field during May, where they will be installed onto the platform’s jacket by the transport and installation team using the Heerema Thialf heavy lift crane vessel. Following installation, the offshore team will ramp up to around 750 people who will hookup and commissioning the DP modules in preparation for first oil.

Clair Ridge is a multi-billion investment in the second phase of development on the Clair field which lies 75km to the west of the Shetland Islands. The project comprises two new bridge-linked platforms and new pipeline infrastructure to connect storage and redelivery facilities on Shetland. The next major milestone will be the installation of the production and drilling (DP) platform topside modules, scheduled to begin in May, with production expected to commence at year end 2017.

The Clair Ridge development will have the capability to produce an estimated 640 million barrels of oil over a 40 year period, with peak production expected to be up to 120,000 barrels of oil per day.

