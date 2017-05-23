Deborah Bull to share her cultural vision

Deborah’s latest challenge is as Assistant Principal (London) at King’s College London providing leadership for the university’s engagement with the city with a remit of maximising the potential King’s can have on its immediate communities and students. Her work has seen King’s be established as a world leader in cultural collaboration, demonstrating the mutual benefits and opportunities partnerships can bring.

She will speak at the University of Hull on 24 May at 6.30pm as part of the BP Cultural Visions Lecture Series.

Following an appearance at the Oxford Union in 1996, she has developed a reputation as a passionate and articulate commentator on the arts. Her address was described as, ‘the best speech I have heard on the arts in 30 years’ by her debating partner, Lord Gowrie.

Fran Hegyi, Executive Director at Hull 2017, said: “Deborah’s career as a performer and creative leader has been spectacular and it is a great pleasure to have her join us to offer a thrilling insight into a compelling cultural journey and a distinctive viewpoint on the arts, one not to be missed.”

The BP Cultural Visions Lecture Series explores the journey from inspiration to creativity, providing a chance to take an intimate look at the creative journey of some of the UK’s leading cultural visionaries. Featuring varied and prominent speakers, this is a fresh space to investigate and celebrate innovation and passion. A collaboration between BP and the University of Hull, it is designed to spark cultural conversation with monthly lectures throughout 2017.

Listen to the challenges and the obstacles the speakers faced and how this shaped them into the person they are today, and be part of the conversation around a cultural vision for the future.

The event will take place at 6.30pm in the Lindsey Suite at the University of Hull.

