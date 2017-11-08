Excavation of the creative journey

After years spent extensively excavating in the Middle East and Central Asia, including sites from prehistoric to recent times, he is now accountable for the British Museum’s pre-Islamic collections from Iran and Arabia.

From 1992 to 2000 he co-directed an international collaborative project at the important ancient “Silk Road” city-site of Merv (modern Turkmenistan). His core research field is Sasanian and early Islamic – perhaps better defined as Late Antique and Medieval - material culture from Iraq, Iran, the Persian Gulf and Central Asia, and he has published several books and over 85 research articles.

Within the British Museum he has curated three major exhibitions, including the current bp exhibition Scythians: warriors of ancient Siberia and he has contributed to many other smaller displays and led the curatorial team on the development of new permanent gallery displays for Ancient Iran and Ancient South Arabia which opened in 2007.

He is the deputy director for the Museum’s Iraq Emergency Heritage Management Training Scheme made possible with a £2.9 million grant from the Department of Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS). In addition to this work, he supervises a small number of PhD students and is leading on the Museum project, Collecting Postcards of the Middle East.

Des Violaris, bp Director of UK Arts, Culture and Paralympics, said: “The BP Cultural Visions Lecture Series offers the opportunity to listen to the challenges and the obstacles faced by some of the UK’s leading creative visionaries, how this shaped them into the people they are today and to be part of the conversation around a cultural vision for the future. We are delighted to welcome Dr St John Simpson as our guest speaker to share his thoughts from what has already been such an incredible career.”

Fran Hegyi, Executive Director at Hull 2017, said: “Culture, art and creativity dates back to the very beginning of humanity and has played an important part in our development as a species and as a society. I am fascinated to hear the thoughts of Dr St John Simpson who is undoubtedly one of our country’s most experienced and knowledgeable curators.”

Featuring varied and prominent speakers, the lectures provide a fresh space to investigate and celebrate innovation and passion. A collaboration between bp and the University of Hull, the series is designed to spark cultural conversation with monthly lectures throughout 2017.

The event will take place at 6.30pm on Wednesday 15 November in Middleton Hall at the University of Hull.

