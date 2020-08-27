Living Wage Foundation recognizes bp’s commitment to real Living Wage

This means that everyone working for bp in the UK now receives a minimum hourly wage of £9.30 in the UK or £10.75 in London. These rates, which are determined by the Living Wage Foundation, are higher than the government-set UK minimum rate for over 25s of £8.72 per hour.
bp employs around 15,000 staff in the UK including around 6,600 in its network of retail convenience stores across the country. bp introduced the real Living Wage to all its UK businesses, including its retail operations, in August. This resulted in a pay rise for around three-quarters of employees in the UK retail business.
The real Living Wage is the only wage rate calculated according to the costs of living. It provides a voluntary benchmark for employers that wish to ensure their employees earn a wage they can live on, not just the government minimum. Since 2011 the Living Wage movement has delivered a pay rise to over 200,000 people and put over £1 billion extra into the pockets of low paid workers.
bp UK head of country Peter Mather said: “We’re proud to pay the real Living Wage as it reflects the importance of bp’s front-line team members. They bring our purpose and values to life every day, providing fuel and food to millions of customers a year even through the challenges of this most difficult year.”
Katherine Chapman, director of the Living Wage Foundation, said: “We’re delighted that bp has joined the movement of over 6,500 responsible employers across the UK who voluntarily commit to go further than the government minimum, and make sure all their employees earn enough to live on. Their commitment to paying the real Living Wage to all their employees is a major step forward for employment standards in the energy industry and the convenience shopping sector in the UK.”
“bp’s commitment to paying their employees to the real Living Wage means that they, along with thousands of other businesses, recognise that paying this rate is the mark of a responsible employer, and that a hard day’s work deserves a fair day’s pay."
The real Living Wage is an hourly rate of pay set independently and updated annually (not the UK government’s National Living Wage). It is calculated according to the basic cost of living in the UK, and employers choose to pay the Living Wage on a voluntary basis. According to the Living Wage Foundation, since 2001 the campaign has impacted over 200,000 employees and delivered over £1bn extra to some of the lowest paid workers in the UK.
In April 2016 the government introduced a higher minimum wage rate for all staff over 25 years of age inspired by the Living Wage campaign, calling it the ‘National Living Wage’.
The government's 'National Living Wage' is not calculated according to what employees and their families need to live. That's why the Living Wage movement campaigns for all employers that can afford to do so to ensure their employees earn a wage that meets the cost of living, not just the government minimum.
The Living Wage Foundation is the institution at the heart of the independent movement of businesses, organisations and people who believe that a hard day’s work should mean a fair day’s pay. We recognise and celebrate the leadership shown by the 6,000 Living Wage Employers across the UK who voluntarily commit to ensure their staff earn a real Living Wage that meets the cost of living. We are an initiative of Citizens UK.
Only the real Living Wage is calculated according to the basic cost of living in the UK and in London. Employers choose to pay this wage on a voluntary basis. The real Living Wage applies to all workers over 18 – in recognition that young people face the same living costs as everyone else. It enjoys cross party support.
The UK Living Wage for outside of London from Monday 11th November is £9.30 per hour. The London Living Wage is £10.75 per hour. These figures are calculated annually by the Resolution Foundation and overseen by the Living Wage Commission, based on the best available evidence on living standards in the UK and in London.