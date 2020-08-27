Living Wage Foundation recognizes bp’s commitment to real Living Wage

Site traffic information and cookies

Release date:
27 August 2020
The Living Wage Foundation today confirmed that it has formally accredited bp as a UK Living ‎Wage Employer. bp is the first major energy and convenience retail employer to receive such ‎accreditation, which follows its introduction of the real Living Wage throughout its UK ‎businesses this month


This means that everyone working for bp in the UK now receives a minimum hourly wage of £9.30 in ‎the UK or £10.75 in London. These rates, which are determined by the Living Wage Foundation, are ‎higher than the government-set UK minimum rate for over 25s of £8.72 per hour.‎


bp employs around 15,000 staff in the UK including around 6,600 in its network of retail convenience ‎stores across the country. bp introduced the real Living Wage to all its UK businesses, including its ‎retail operations, in August. This resulted in a pay rise for around three-quarters of employees in the ‎UK retail business. ‎


The real Living Wage is the only wage rate calculated according to the costs of living. It provides a ‎voluntary benchmark for employers that wish to ensure their employees earn a wage they can live on, ‎not just the government minimum. Since 2011 the Living Wage movement has delivered a pay rise to ‎over 200,000 people and put over £1 billion extra into the pockets of low paid workers. ‎


bp UK head of country Peter Mather said: “We’re proud to pay the real Living Wage as it reflects ‎the importance of bp’s front-line team members. They bring our purpose and values to life every day, ‎providing fuel and food to millions of customers a year even through the challenges of this most ‎difficult year.”‎


Katherine Chapman, director of the Living Wage Foundation, said: “We’re delighted that bp has ‎joined the movement of over 6,500 responsible employers across the UK who voluntarily commit to go ‎further than the government minimum, and make sure all their employees earn enough to live on. Their ‎commitment to paying the real Living Wage to all their employees is a major step forward for ‎employment standards in the energy industry and the convenience shopping sector in the UK.”‎


‎“bp’s commitment to paying their employees to the real Living Wage means that they, along with ‎thousands of other businesses, recognise that paying this rate is the mark of a responsible employer, ‎and that a hard day’s work deserves a fair day’s pay."‎

Notes to editors

 

What is the real Living Wage? 


The real Living Wage is an hourly rate of pay set independently and updated annually (not the UK ‎government’s National Living Wage). It is calculated according to the basic cost of living in the UK, and ‎employers choose to pay the Living Wage on a voluntary basis. According to the Living Wage ‎Foundation, since 2001 the campaign has impacted over 200,000 employees and delivered over £1bn ‎extra to some of the lowest paid workers in the UK. 


How is the real Living Wage different from the government’s National Living Wage?

 

In April 2016 the government introduced a higher minimum wage rate for all staff over 25 years of age ‎inspired by the Living Wage campaign, calling it the ‘National Living Wage’. 

 

The government's 'National Living Wage' is not calculated according to what employees and their ‎families need to live. That's why the Living Wage movement campaigns for all employers that can ‎afford to do so to ensure their employees earn a wage that meets the cost of living, not just the ‎government minimum. ‎


About the Living Wage Foundation

 

The Living Wage Foundation is the institution at the heart of the independent movement of businesses, ‎organisations and people who believe that a hard day’s work should mean a fair day’s pay. We ‎recognise and celebrate the leadership shown by the 6,000 Living Wage Employers across the UK ‎who voluntarily commit to ensure their staff earn a real Living Wage that meets the cost of living. We ‎are an initiative of Citizens UK. 


‎Only the real Living Wage is calculated according to the basic cost of living in the UK and in London. ‎Employers choose to pay this wage on a voluntary basis. The real Living Wage applies to all workers ‎over 18 – in recognition that young people face the same living costs as everyone else. It enjoys cross ‎party support. 

 

The UK Living Wage for outside of London from Monday 11th November is £9.30 per hour. The ‎London Living Wage is £10.75 per hour. These figures are calculated annually by the Resolution ‎Foundation and overseen by the Living Wage Commission, based on the best available evidence on ‎living standards in the UK and in London.‎

