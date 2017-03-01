Modern Muse goes online to give girls unprecedented access to role models

Girls from all backgrounds are given access to women across a range of sectors who share the stories of their careers and the subject choices they made to get where they are now. The Muses’ insight will help guide the girls to explore careers they may never had considered or even knew existed. Charity Modern Muse will tap into the passions and aspirations of young women everywhere as they prepare for the world of work.

Originally founded by everywoman in 2010, Modern Muse was launched in response to one central concern: that girls were not getting access to a diverse range of role models and in turn were unaware of the wealth of career opportunities available to them.

Karen Gill MBE and Maxine Benson MBE, Founders of everywoman and Modern Muse, commented: “After 17 years of working with women of all ages, from all social and educational backgrounds, we recognise that every working woman needs a role model they can relate to. The rich variety of experiences profiled on Modern Muse will give girls the tools to make that important first step in their career – and ensure parents and teachers know what is required to get them there.

“We’d like to see every girl, more informed, inspired, connected, empowered to achieve the career of her dreams. Modern Muse’s vision is to change lives through knowledge; by being the hub for career inspiration and advice.”

BP took the lead in transforming Modern Muse into an online platform and today Microsoft has taken the baton as Modern Muse’s lead technology partner.

Jacky Wright, Corporate Vice President Microsoft commented ‘Recent research by Microsoft revealed that while most young girls are attracted to STEM subjects around the age of 11, their interest drops off sharply by secondary school, and they are also looking for better access to role models. Microsoft is committed to ensuring girls stay in STEM education. More than just a technology partner for the platform, girls from Microsoft’s DigiGirlz initiative were invited to put forward ideas for site features and usability to ensure the platform is one for girls, created by girls. Girls will be able to connect with female Microsoft muses from across the business, providing them with vital access to real world STEM role models and the myriad of opportunities a career in technology can offer.’

Ed Alford, Vice President Business Application Services at BP, commented: “BP is proud to work with Modern Muse, helping both to expand this inspirational programme and to provide role models from right across our business. The job market is changing and through programmes like Modern Muse, we believe that we can help to unlock the potential of young women and encourage them to pursue rewarding careers in STEM. Ensuring a strong and diverse talent pool, now and in the future, is not only important for our continued success, but it’s important for the wider economy.”

This unique resource, which has also enjoyed the support of partners such as Avanade, Deloitte, finnCap, Keytree, Specsavers, and T-Systems, will prove invaluable for every girl as she navigates her way through school and into the workplace.

Minister for Women, Equalities and Early Years, Caroline Dinenage said: “This Government believes that no woman should be held back from achieving her dreams simply because of her gender. Britain is among the top ten countries in the world to be a female entrepreneur and it’s so important that we maintain this momentum for the next generation. That’s why I’m pleased to support the new Modern Muse website, which will inspire, educate and support girls across the country to fulfil their career goals.”

Every woman in the world of work is encouraged to become a Modern Muse for International Women’s Day (Wednesday 8 March) by uploading their profile at www.modernmuse.org. Organisations big and small are invited to demonstrate their support for inspiring the next generation by becoming Corporate Partners of the Modern Muse project. For more information, please email info@modernmuse.org.