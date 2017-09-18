Richard Whitehead MBE in conversation Date: 18 September 2017

The British athlete and double leg amputee has always held a strong belief in living life without limits, leading him to become one of the world’s best sprinters.

Richard ran his first marathon in 2004 and went on to complete more than 20 marathons. Three years later, he became the first leg amputee (single or double) to break the three-hour mark for a marathon, a world record he has since reduced to two hours, 42.54 minutes. He also broke the half marathon world record with an incredible run of one hour, 14.14 minutes. He is currently the T42 200m Paralympic and World Champion.

As a double leg amputee, his life is full of challenges. Richard is a strong believer in accepting who you are and making the most of it. The 41-year-old has greater aspirations than just winning races, he wants to make a difference.

Following achieving gold medals at the EPC World Championships and Anniversary Games, Richard went on to complete the challenge of a lifetime in 2013, running 40 marathons in 40 days, from John O’Groats to Lands End, consequently becoming the marathon record holder. Covering a vast distance of 977 miles, he proved that even though he has a disability, he has overcome any barriers put in his way.

Fran Hegyi, Executive Director at Hull 2017, said: “Richard is an inspiration to us all yet humble enough to say that he is simply an athlete who has been given the opportunity to run. His disability hasn’t held him back. In fact, it has motivated him to leap forward and show the world that any barrier can be overcome. I can only begin to imagine what must inspire him to be so determined.”

The bp Cultural Visions Lecture Series explores the journey from inspiration to creativity, providing a chance to take an intimate look at the creative journey of some of the UK’s leading cultural visionaries. Featuring varied and prominent speakers, this is a fresh space to investigate and celebrate innovation and passion. A collaboration between bp and the University of Hull, it is designed to spark cultural conversation with monthly lectures throughout 2017.

The event will take place at 6.30pm on Wednesday 20 September in Middleton Hall at the University of Hull as part of the bp Cultural Visions Lecture Series.

Book online at: hull2017.co.uk/culturalvisions and culturenet.co.uk

