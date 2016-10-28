Royal Academy of Engineering announces a new partnership and Enterprise Hub support with bp

In a memorandum of understanding, the two organisations have agreed to look for opportunities to work together in five key areas: skills, research, innovation, policy, and diversity and inclusion.
As the first of these opportunities, BP has committed to supporting the Academy’s Enterprise Hub for the next three years, helping to grow programmes that identify and develop the UK’s most promising engineering and technology entrepreneurs. In return for its support, BP will have the opportunity to contribute to Hub programmes and gain insights from the next generation of talented entrepreneurs and their innovative technologies.
Commenting on the partnership, Philip Greenish CBE, Chief Executive, Royal Academy of Engineering, said:
David Eyton, BP’s Group Head of Technology, said:
Commenting on the Academy’s Enterprise Hub, Eyton said: “We welcome the Academy’s ambitious programme for growing the number of entrepreneurs. Through BP Ventures, we are keen to help unlock the potential of technology and innovation in the UK.”
As the UK’s national academy for engineering, we bring together the most successful and talented engineers for a shared purpose: to advance and promote excellence in engineering. We provide analysis and policy support to promote the UK’s role as a great place to do business. We take a lead on engineering education and we invest in the UK’s world-class research base to underpin innovation. We work to improve public awareness and understanding of engineering. We are a national academy with a global outlook.
We have four strategic challenges:
The Royal Academy of Engineering’s Enterprise Hub is a national resource for the UK’s most promising engineering entrepreneurs. The Hub forms part of the Academy’s commitment to stimulate excellence and promote creativity and innovation in engineering. The Hub does this by making awards to exemplars of excellence and innovation in engineering who will be the founders and leaders of tomorrow’s high-tech companies. The awards include provision of money-can’t-buy bespoke support and one-to-one mentoring from its Fellowship, which comprises many of the country’s most successful engineers from across academia and industry, including prominent entrepreneurs and business leaders such as Mike Lynch OBE FREng, Sir Robin Saxby FREng, Anne Glover CBE HonFREng and Ian Shott CBE FREng.
BP is one the world’s leading integrated oil and gas companies based on market capitalisation, proved reserves and production. Through our work we provide customers with fuel for transportation, energy for heat and light, lubricants to keep engines moving and the petrochemicals products used to make everyday items as diverse as paints, clothes and packaging.
We believe a mix of fuels technologies is needed to meet growing energy demand, improve efficiency and support the transition to a lower-carbon economy. These are the reasons why our portfolio includes oil, gas and renewables.
Our projects and operations help to generate employment, investment and tax revenues in countries and communities across the world. We have well-established operations in Europe, North and South America, Australasia, Asia and Africa and employ around 80,000 people.
