Royal Academy of Engineering announces a new partnership and Enterprise Hub support with bp

In a memorandum of understanding, the two organisations have agreed to look for opportunities to work together in five key areas: skills, research, innovation, policy, and diversity and inclusion.

As the first of these opportunities, BP has committed to supporting the Academy’s Enterprise Hub for the next three years, helping to grow programmes that identify and develop the UK’s most promising engineering and technology entrepreneurs. In return for its support, BP will have the opportunity to contribute to Hub programmes and gain insights from the next generation of talented entrepreneurs and their innovative technologies.

Commenting on the partnership, Philip Greenish CBE, Chief Executive, Royal Academy of Engineering, said:

We are pleased to be extending our long relationship with BP through this partnership, into new areas of shared importance. BP’s timely support for the Enterprise Hub, which in the short space of time since it was established has grown into a vibrant community of truly inspiring innovators, is especially welcome. We are always grateful to our corporate partners for enabling us to expand our programmes and increase our impact. I look forward to working with BP over the next three years.

David Eyton, BP’s Group Head of Technology, said:

We are delighted to be partnering with the Royal Academy of Engineering across a range of important areas for both organisations. We are working to ensure that engineering plays its full part in harnessing knowledge to create opportunities, both in the UK and internationally.

Commenting on the Academy’s Enterprise Hub, Eyton said: “We welcome the Academy’s ambitious programme for growing the number of entrepreneurs. Through BP Ventures, we are keen to help unlock the potential of technology and innovation in the UK.”