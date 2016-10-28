Site traffic information and cookies

We use cookies to collect and analyse information on our site's performance and to enable the site to function. Cookies also allow us and our partners to show you relevant ads when you visit our site and other 3rd party websites, including social networks. You can choose to allow all cookies by clicking ‘Allow all’ or manage them individually by clicking ‘Manage cookie preferences,’ where you will also find more information.

Manage cookie preferences

  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Press releases and latest news
  4. Royal Academy of Engineering announces a new partnership and Enterprise Hub support with bp

Royal Academy of Engineering announces a new partnership and Enterprise Hub support with bp

Release date:
28 October 2016
The Royal Academy of Engineering has today announced a new partnership with BP that will see the two organisations work together to advance progress against the Academy’s strategic objectives and increase the impact of the Enterprise Hub

In a memorandum of understanding, the two organisations have agreed to look for opportunities to work together in five key areas: skills, research, innovation, policy, and diversity and inclusion.

 

As the first of these opportunities, BP has committed to supporting the Academy’s Enterprise Hub for the next three years, helping to grow programmes that identify and develop the UK’s most promising engineering and technology entrepreneurs. In return for its support, BP will have the opportunity to contribute to Hub programmes and gain insights from the next generation of talented entrepreneurs and their innovative technologies.

 

Commenting on the partnership, Philip Greenish CBE, Chief Executive, Royal Academy of Engineering, said:

 

 

We are pleased to be extending our long relationship with BP through this partnership, into new areas of shared importance. BP’s timely support for the Enterprise Hub, which in the short space of time since it was established has grown into a vibrant community of truly inspiring innovators, is especially welcome. We are always grateful to our corporate partners for enabling us to expand our programmes and increase our impact. I look forward to working with BP over the next three years.

 

 

David Eyton, BP’s Group Head of Technology, said:

 

 

We are delighted to be partnering with the Royal Academy of Engineering across a range of important areas for both organisations. We are working to ensure that engineering plays its full part in harnessing knowledge to create opportunities, both in the UK and internationally.

 

 

Commenting on the Academy’s Enterprise Hub, Eyton said: “We welcome the Academy’s ambitious programme for growing the number of entrepreneurs.  Through BP Ventures, we are keen to help unlock the potential of technology and innovation in the UK.”

Notes to editors

1.   Royal Academy of Engineering

As the UK’s national academy for engineering, we bring together the most successful and talented engineers for a shared purpose: to advance and promote excellence in engineering. We provide analysis and policy support to promote the UK’s role as a great place to do business. We take a lead on engineering education and we invest in the UK’s world-class research base to underpin innovation. We work to improve public awareness and understanding of engineering. We are a national academy with a global outlook.

 

We have four strategic challenges:

  • Make the UK the leading nation for engineering innovation
  • Address the engineering skills crisis
  • Position engineering at the heart of society
  • Lead the profession

 

2.    Enterprise Hub

The Royal Academy of Engineering’s Enterprise Hub is a national resource for the UK’s most promising engineering entrepreneurs. The Hub forms part of the Academy’s commitment to stimulate excellence and promote creativity and innovation in engineering. The Hub does this by making awards to exemplars of excellence and innovation in engineering who will be the founders and leaders of tomorrow’s high-tech companies. The awards include provision of money-can’t-buy bespoke support and one-to-one mentoring from its Fellowship, which comprises many of the country’s most successful engineers from across academia and industry, including prominent entrepreneurs and business leaders such as Mike Lynch OBE FREng, Sir Robin Saxby FREng, Anne Glover CBE HonFREng and Ian Shott CBE FREng.

 

3.    BP

BP is one the world’s leading integrated oil and gas companies based on market capitalisation, proved reserves and production. Through our work we provide customers with fuel for transportation, energy for heat and light, lubricants to keep engines moving and the petrochemicals products used to make everyday items as diverse as paints, clothes and packaging.

 

We believe a mix of fuels technologies is needed to meet growing energy demand, improve efficiency and support the transition to a lower-carbon economy. These are the reasons why our portfolio includes oil, gas and renewables.

 

Our projects and operations help to generate employment, investment and tax revenues in countries and communities across the world. We have well-established operations in Europe, North and South America, Australasia, Asia and Africa and employ around 80,000 people.

 

For more information please contact:

Jo Trigg at the Royal Academy of Engineering

Tel. 020 7766 0684

Email: jo.trigg@raeng.org.uk

 

Related content

BP ventures

Enterprise Hub

Royal Academy of Engineering