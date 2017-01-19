Visionaries from arts, culture, science and business head to University of Hull for City of Culture year

Martin Green, who masterminded both, has delivered the first in a programme of lectures being hosted by the University of Hull in collaboration with BP and Hull 2017. The BP Cultural Visions lectures, which are open to the public, will see prominent speakers from a variety of backgrounds, including the arts, business and science, discussing their work to inspire audiences.

The lectures are taking place at Middleton Hall, the University’s stunning arts venue, which recently underwent a £9.5m redevelopment in time for the City of Culture year. As well as Martin Green, the first season includes:

Wednesday 8 February



Richard Bean, Hull-born playwright, in conversation with Erica Whyman, Royal Shakespeare Company



Wednesday 15 February

Stuart Pearson-Wright, is an artist and a BP Portrait Award winner

Future speakers include the likes of former Poet Laureate Andrew Motion and acclaimed artist Richard Twose.

Professor Glenn Burgess, Acting Vice-Chancellor of the University of Hull, said: “As a Principal Partner in Hull 2017 UK City of Culture, the University is delighted to host the BP Cultural Visions lecture series in the wonderful surroundings of our recently refurbished Middleton Hall. We are proud to be bringing speakers from a variety of backgrounds and professions and hope their insights will inspire audiences that attend them.



“Martin’s remarkable story was an excellent way to start the programme. Made in Hull and the 2012 Olympic opening ceremonies were such tremendous successes and the audience found it fascinating to hear just what went into creating such memorable events.”

Peter Mather, Group Regional Vice President, Europe and Head of Country for BP, said, “We are delighted to be a major partner of Hull, UK City of Culture. The Cultural Vision lecture series has been created to celebrate the power that culture has to innovate and inspire.”

Martin Green, CEO and Director of Hull 2017, commented: '”Whilst the idea of creating spectacular events may on the surface appear to be very similar there are fundamental differences, as a result of place, purpose and intention. I am delighted to be able to share some of my experiences and the things I have learned over the years as part of this lecture series, which, with the range of speakers promises to be a fascinating part of Hull’s year as UK City of Culture.”

