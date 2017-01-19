Visionaries from arts, culture, science and business head to University of Hull for City of Culture year

Martin Green, who masterminded both, has delivered the first in a programme of lectures being hosted by the University of Hull in collaboration with BP and Hull 2017. The BP Cultural Visions lectures, which are open to the public, will see prominent speakers from a variety of backgrounds, including the arts, business and science, discussing their work to inspire audiences.
The lectures are taking place at Middleton Hall, the University’s stunning arts venue, which recently underwent a £9.5m redevelopment in time for the City of Culture year. As well as Martin Green, the first season includes:
Richard Bean, Hull-born playwright, in conversation with Erica Whyman, Royal Shakespeare Company
Stuart Pearson-Wright, is an artist and a BP Portrait Award winner
Future speakers include the likes of former Poet Laureate Andrew Motion and acclaimed artist Richard Twose.
Professor Glenn Burgess, Acting Vice-Chancellor of the University of Hull, said: “As a Principal Partner in Hull 2017 UK City of Culture, the University is delighted to host the BP Cultural Visions lecture series in the wonderful surroundings of our recently refurbished Middleton Hall. We are proud to be bringing speakers from a variety of backgrounds and professions and hope their insights will inspire audiences that attend them.
“Martin’s remarkable story was an excellent way to start the programme. Made in Hull and the 2012 Olympic opening ceremonies were such tremendous successes and the audience found it fascinating to hear just what went into creating such memorable events.”
Peter Mather, Group Regional Vice President, Europe and Head of Country for BP, said, “We are delighted to be a major partner of Hull, UK City of Culture. The Cultural Vision lecture series has been created to celebrate the power that culture has to innovate and inspire.”
Martin Green, CEO and Director of Hull 2017, commented: '”Whilst the idea of creating spectacular events may on the surface appear to be very similar there are fundamental differences, as a result of place, purpose and intention. I am delighted to be able to share some of my experiences and the things I have learned over the years as part of this lecture series, which, with the range of speakers promises to be a fascinating part of Hull’s year as UK City of Culture.”
As both a Principal Partner and the exclusive academic partner in Hull UK City of Culture 2017, the University of Hull has a unique role in the year-long celebrations.
The University will produce and host some of the spectacular events including, in the first season alone, an exhibition of artwork by masters from Matisse to Michelangelo; a film festival dedicated to Oscar-winning Director Minghella who kick-started his career here; and an exhibition of BP Portrait Award Commissions from the National Portrait Gallery featuring famous faces from Paul Smith to JK Rowling.
University of Hull students, graduates and staff are at the heart of the programming. Our academics’ expertise helped create the stunning Made in Hull installations which opened 2017 in spectacular fashion. Our students are embracing the opportunity to enrich their studies whether volunteering as gallery guides for our centrepiece exhibitions or actually creating works themselves, such as the Music students involved with the Bowhead installation at Hull’s Maritime Museum.
Our staff, students and alumni will also feature in conferences, concerts and festivals showcasing their talent.
In addition, as the exclusive academic partner we are an official partner in creativity and in helping to pave the way for future generations.
BP is one of the world's leading international oil and gas companies operating in over 80 countries worldwide. Headquartered in the UK, BP is one of the country’s largest businesses and a major energy producer and supplier to the nation.
In 2017 BP will celebrate its 50 years of industry in Hull and the surrounding communities. Its site at Saltend is home to some of its most innovative and cutting edge activities. Its Acetyls manufacturing site is the largest producer of acetic acid in Europe and its products are key building blocks for films, fibres, fabric, food packaging and pharmaceuticals. The site also hosts research and development facilities where new technologies for producing petrochemicals are developed, tested and piloted.
BP is a major supporter of UK arts and culture with a programme that spans over 50 years. As a longstanding investor in culture, the company recognises that the experience of new ideas has the power to inspire and innovate and is proud that its support of Hull 2017 brings together its commitment to the Humber region with a wider celebration of excellence and access to the arts.
