VYVE: a new way to understand, track and reduce carbon

As bp’s net zero ambition starts to take hold across the company, many people are asking what they can do as individuals to become #netzero.
One answer could be VYVE, a new business from Launchpad, bp’s new energy business builder. VYVE is an app that helps people to make a difference by understanding, tracking and reducing their carbon impact.
Mike Capper, who has spent the past seven years working in various energy sustainability roles in bp and other energy companies, is the founder of VYVE. “I set up VYVE because I want to help people understand their carbon impact better and what they can do about it.”
“I want to make things simple for people and build a community taking action, stepping up – and feeling good because they can see their impact.
“The research we’ve done at bp suggests people want to act, but they don’t know how – they simply don’t have the data to know how to change their lifestyle. And they can’t measure the impact of their changes – so people most do nothing.”
Mike Capper, founder of VYVE
This is where VYVE comes in – it is here to help – initially, with mobility. Whether it’s a visit to the supermarket, a holiday or a commute, VYVE can help people understand their carbon impact and track it over time. And, if they wish, to offset carbon to reduce their impact on the environment.
While people aren’t travelling as much as usual, VYVE can show how much carbon they’ve avoided by working from home (or just not travelling). VYVE will compare holiday destinations by carbon footprint, for when this is all over. Or it can help choose whether to go electric or not. “You can even look back at some of the long-haul flights you may have taken and see what flying business class does to your footprint,” says Capper.
VYVE has just launched on Google Play and Apple’s Appstore with a range of new features, generated from direct feedback from users: live tracking, so you don’t need to enter A and B; setting favourites for frequent trips; geolocation so the app knows where you are; and social media sign-up, via Google, Facebook or Apple.
“We are building a community of people who want to act on climate change, who want to get more informed and who want to know they’re making a real difference to our planet.”