VYVE: a new way to understand, track and reduce carbon

As bp’s net zero ambition starts to take hold across the company, many people are asking what they ‎can do as individuals to become #netzero.‎



One answer could be VYVE, a new business from Launchpad, bp’s new energy business builder. VYVE ‎is an app that helps people to make a difference by understanding, tracking and reducing their ‎carbon impact.‎



Mike Capper, who has spent the past seven years working in various energy sustainability roles in bp ‎and other energy companies, is the founder of VYVE. “I set up VYVE because I want to help people understand their carbon impact better and what they can do about it.”‎



Community action

‎“I want to make things simple for people and build a community taking action, stepping up – and ‎feeling good because they can see their impact.



‎“The research we’ve done at bp suggests people want to act, but they don’t know how – they simply ‎don’t have the data to know how to change their lifestyle. And they can’t measure the impact of ‎their changes – so people most do nothing.”‎

This is where VYVE comes in – it is here to help – initially, with mobility. Whether it’s a visit to the ‎supermarket, a holiday or a commute, VYVE can help people understand their carbon impact and ‎track it over time. And, if they wish, to offset carbon to reduce their impact on the environment.‎



While people aren’t travelling as much as usual, VYVE can show how much carbon they’ve avoided ‎by working from home (or just not travelling). VYVE will compare holiday destinations by carbon ‎footprint, for when this is all over. Or it can help choose whether to go electric or not. “You can even ‎look back at some of the long-haul flights you may have taken and see what flying business class ‎does to your footprint,” says Capper.‎

App available to download

VYVE has just launched on Google Play and Apple’s Appstore with a range of new features, ‎generated from direct feedback from users: live tracking, so you don’t need to enter A and B; setting ‎favourites for frequent trips; geolocation so the app knows where you are; and social media sign-up, ‎via Google, Facebook or Apple.‎



‎“We are building a community of people who want to act on climate change, who want to get more ‎informed and who want to know they’re making a real difference to our planet.”‎

