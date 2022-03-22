bp ventures plays a key role in helping the company reinvent itself as an integrated energy company, in line with our new purpose: reimagining energy for people and planet. We will do this by investing in a portfolio of high growth technology businesses that will benefit and extend our core businesses, as well as open up opportunities in digital adjacencies. We will also invest in businesses that can help bp reduce carbon in its operations and production

