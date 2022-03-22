bp ventures - Connecting and growing new energy businesses
We invest in private, high growth, game-changing technology companies, who can help deliver bp’s net zero ambition. If you are a founder or investor, we'd like to hear from you.
We have broad and specialist skills right across the energy system, and we bring the commercial flair to design and build innovative deals that create mutual value
bp ventures is set up to grow new energy businesses, in our core businesses in the upstream, downstream and alternative energy and in five areas: Advanced mobility; Power and storage; Carbon management; Bio and low carbon products; Digital transformation
We combine 100 years of experience, with a global network across different energy and mobility value chains, to play an active role in transitioning to a lower carbon future
