bp ventures - Connecting and growing new energy businesses

bp ventures plays a key role in helping the company reinvent itself as an integrated energy company, in line with our new purpose: reimagining energy for people and planet. We will do this by investing in a portfolio of high growth technology businesses that will benefit and extend our core businesses, as well as open up opportunities in digital adjacencies.  We will also invest in businesses that can help bp reduce carbon in its operations and production

Looking for an investment partner?

We invest in private, high growth, game-changing technology companies, who can help deliver bp’s net zero ambition. If you are a founder or investor, we'd like to hear from you.

Share your idea by contacting one of our partners
Our team

We have broad and specialist skills right across the energy system, and we bring the commercial flair to design and build innovative deals that create mutual value
scientist

Our portfolio

bp ventures is set up to grow new energy businesses, in our core businesses in the upstream, downstream and alternative energy and in five areas: Advanced mobility; Power and storage; Carbon management; Bio and low carbon products; Digital transformation

Introducing bp ventures

bp ventures was set up more than twelve years ago as a way of accessing disruptive technologies and business models in the renewable energy sector to deliver strategic value for bp. Whilst the reason we were set up hasn’t changed, our purpose has been renewed through bp’s net zero ambition
bp ventures

About us

We combine 100 years of experience, with a global network across different energy and mobility value chains, to play an active role in transitioning to a lower carbon future
Our focus

We grow new energy businesses to improve and transform our core businesses in the upstream, downstream and alternative energy in five new focus areas

