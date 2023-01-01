The gradual development of all bp Fuel and Charge cards fulfils the current requirements of the "Payment Services Directive" of the European Union – also known as PSD2. B2Mobility GmbH, as the issuer of the bp Fleet Solutions Fuel and Charge cards, is registered as an e-money institution and therefore offers customers the possibility of charging products and services via the bp Fuel and Charge cards.

The new chip and PIN cards already work at most bp stations in the UK and throughout Europe.



Chip and PIN cards will gradually be activated in the acceptance network of partner brands too, but until then, the magnetic stripe, which the new cards also have, can still be used.

