From April onwards, our bp Fleet Solutions fuel cards will gradually be replaced by new cards with a chip. Compared to the current swipe cards, the new chip and PIN cards offer various advantages, including being more effective and reliable in preventing fraud.
The gradual development of all bp Fuel and Charge cards fulfils the current requirements of the "Payment Services Directive" of the European Union – also known as PSD2. B2Mobility GmbH, as the issuer of the bp Fleet Solutions Fuel and Charge cards, is registered as an e-money institution and therefore offers customers the possibility of charging products and services via the bp Fuel and Charge cards.
The new chip and PIN cards already work at most bp stations in the UK and throughout Europe.
Chip and PIN cards will gradually be activated in the acceptance network of partner brands too, but until then, the magnetic stripe, which the new cards also have, can still be used.
If you have any questions, please check our FAQs document [link] with further information.
