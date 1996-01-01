Driving Down Prices Terms & Conditions

|Offer and Price
|Products
|Linda McCartney, Nando's & Reese's
Was £3
Now £2.50
|Linda McCartney Vegetarian Sausages, Nando's Peri-Peri Sauce Medium 125g, Reese's Peanut Butter Cups Minis 90g
|Cheerios
Was £4
Now £3.40
|Nestle Cheerios Multigrain 390g
|Shreddies
Was £3.95
Now £3.40
|Nestle Shreddies Original 460g
|Branston
Was £3
Now £2.60
|Branston Original Pickle 360g
|Hellmann's & Anadin
Was £3.75
Now £2.75
|Hellmann's Light Squeezy Mayonnaise 430ml, Hellmann's Real Squeezy Mayonnaise 430ml, Anadin Extra 16 Tabs
|HP Sauce
Was £3.50
Now £2.95
|HP Classic BBQ Sauce 465g
|Sarson's
Was £1.65
Now £1.25
|Sarson's Malt Vinegar 250ml
|Knorr & Cadbury
Was £2.60
Now £2
|Knorr Stock Cubes Beef 8x10g, Knorr Stock Cubes Chicken 8x10g, Cadbury Caramilk Block 90g, Cadbury Dairy Milk 110g, Cadbury Dairy Milk Caramel 120g, Cadbury Dairy Milk Fruit & Nut 110g, Cadbury Dairy Milk Wholenut 120g
|Lea & Perrins, Buxton, Evian & Highland Spring
Was £2.50
Now £1.95
|Lea & Perrins Worcestershire Sauce 150ml, Buxton Still Water 1.5L, Evian 750ml, Highland Spring 1.5L Eco Still Water
|Itsu & Schweppes
Was £2.40
Now £2.15
|Itsu Satay Noodle Cup 64g, Schweppes Soda Water 1L
|Paxo
Was £3.25
Now £2.60
|Paxo Sage & Onion Stuffing 170g
|Pot Noodle
Was £1.80
Now £1.50
|Pot Noodle Beef & Tomato 90g, Pot Noodle Chicken & Mushroom 90g
|Dr Oetker
Was £1.85
Now £1.60
|Dr Oetker Baking Powder 170g, Dr Oetker Bicarbonate Of Soda 200g
|Mc.Dougalls
Was £2.75
Now £2.15
|Mc.Dougalls Plain Flour 1.1kg, Mc.Dougalls Self Raising Flour 1.1kg
|Yorkshire Tea
Was £4.25
Now £3.50
|Yorkshire Tea Bags 10x80s
|Ella's Kitchen & Heinz
Was £1.70
Now £1.40
|Ella's Kitchen Strawberries & Apples 120g, Heinz Spaghetti Hoops 400g
|Heinz
Was £1.85
Now £1.55
|Heinz Baked Beans 415g
|Jacobs
Was £2.25
Now £1.60
|Jacobs Cheddars 150g
|McVitie's
Was £3
Now £2.25
|Mcvitie's Digestives Dark Chocolate 266g, McVitie's Digestives Milk Chocolate 266g
|McVitie's
Was £2.40
Now £1.80
|McVitie's Hobnobs 255g
|McVitie's
Was £3
Now £2.40
|McVitie's Hobnobs Milk Chocolate 262g
|McVitie's
Was £2.60
Now £2.25
|McVitie's Original Digestives
|Tunnock's
Was £1.80
Now £1.60
|Tunnock's Teacakes 6 Pack
|BrewDog
Was £7.95
Now £6.95
|BrewDog Black Heart 440ml 4pk, BrewDog Hazy Jane 330ml 4pk, BrewDog Lost Lager 440ml 4pk, BrewDog Punk IPA 330ml 4pk, BrewDog Wingman 330ml 4pk
|Butterkist, Hula Hoops & Walkers
Was £2.75
Now £2.40
|Butterkist Crunchy Toffee Popcorn 170g, Hula Hoops 6pk, Walkers Classic 6pk
|Quaker
Was £4.50
Now £3.85
|Quaker Oat So Simple Golden Syrup 10x36g
|Irn-Bru
Was £2.25
Now £1.55
|Irn-Bru 500ml, Irn-Bru Sugar Free 500ml, Irn-Bru Xtra 500ml
|Rubicon Spring
Was £2.25
Now £1.70
|Rubicon Spring Black Cherry & Raspberry 500ml, Rubicon Spring Orange Mango 500ml
|Tango
Was £2.25
Now £2
|Tango Cherry 500ml
|Coca-Cola
Was £1.60
Now £1.30
|Coke Zero 330ml, Diet Coke 330ml
|Buxton & Highland Spring
Was £2.25
Now £1.80
|Buxton Still Water 750ml, Highland Spring 750ml Eco Still Water
|Buxton & Rowntree's
Was £2.40
Now £1.90
|Buxton Still Water Sports Cap 1L, Rowntree's Fruit Gums 150g, Rowntree's Fruit Pastilles 143g, Rowntree's Randoms 150g
|Evian
Was £2.60
Now £1.80
|Evian Still Water 1.5L
|Highland Spring
Was £2.65
Now £2
|Highland Spring 1L Eco
|Volvic Touch Of Fruit
Was £2.50
Now £1.85
|Volvic Touch Of Fruit Mango Passion Sugar Free 750ml, Volvic Touch Of Fruit Lemon & Lime 750ml, Volvic Touch Of Fruit Strawberry 750ml
|Volvic Touch Of Fruit & Milkybar
Was £2.75
Now £2
|Volvic Touch Of Fruit Strawberry 1.5L, Volvic Touch Of Summer Fruits 1.5L, Milkybar Buttons Jelly & Ice Cream 95g
|Cadbury
Was £3.50
Now £2.40
|Cadbury Bitsa Wispa 110g, Cadbury Dairy Milk Caramel Nibbles 120g, Cadbury Dairy Milk Giant Buttons 119g, Cadbury Dairy Milk Orange Giant Buttons 110g, Cadbury Twirl Bites 109g
|Chocolates
Was £3.25
Now £2.40
|Galaxy Minstrels 125g, M&M's Mini 115g, M&M's Peanut 125g, Maltesers 102g, Milkyway Magic Stars Pouch 100g, Revels 112g
|Haribo
Was £2.40
Now £1.70
|Haribo Chamallows 140g, Haribo Gold Bears 175g, Haribo Soda Twist Zing 175g, Haribo Starmix 175g, Haribo Supermix 175g, Haribo Tangfastics 175g, Haribo Giant Strawbs 175g
|Haribo
Was £2.35
Now £1.70
|Haribo Giant Strawbs 175g
|Aero, Milkybar & Munchies
Was £2.95
Now £2
|Aero Bubbles Peppermint 92g, Milkybar Buttons 94g, Munchies 104g
|Sour Patch Kids
Was £2.75
Now £2.15
|Sour Patch Kids 130g
|Cadbury
Was £3.50
Now £3
|Cadbury Dairy Milk 180g, Cadbury Dairy Milk Fruit & Nut 180g, Cadbury Marvellous Creations Jelly Pop 160g
|Ferrero Rocher
Was £3.40
Now £2.75
|Ferrero Rocher Dark Tablet, Ferrero Rocher Milk Tablet, Ferrero Rocher White Tablet
|Milkybar & Aero
Was £2
Now £1.65
|Milkybar Block 90g, Aero Delightful Peppermint 90g
|After Eight
Was £5
Now £4.50
|After Eight Carton 300g
|Cadbury Heroes
Was £6
Now £4.95
|Cadbury Heroes 290g
|Ferrero
Was £8.50
Now £7.25
|Ferrero Collection T15
|Ferrero Rocher
Was £12
Now £10.50
|Ferrero Rocher T24
|Maltesers
Was £7
Now £5.50
|Maltesers 310g
|Quality Street
Was £5
Now £3.75
|Quality Street Carton 220g
|Skittles
Was £1.20
Now 95p
|Skittles Fruits 45g
|Lindt
Was £1.40
Now £1.20
|Lindt Choco Wafer Milk Hazelnut 30g
|Mars
Was £2.75
Now £2
|Mars 4 Pack
|Turkish Delight
Was £1.60
Now £1.10
|Turkish Delight 51g
|Haribo
Was £1
Now 80p
|Haribo Starmix Handy Packs 42g
|Kinder
Was 60p
Now 50p
|Kinder Chocolate Medium Bar
|Halls
Was £1
Now 85p
|Halls Soothers Blackcurrant 45g
|Gordon's & Smirnoff
Was £13.75
Now £11.75
|Gordon's Gin 35cl, Smirnoff Vodka 35cl
|Spirits
Was £23
Now £20.95
|Smirnoff Red Vodka 70cl, Smirnoff Raspberry Crush 70cl, Smirnoff Cherry Drop 70cl, Smirnoff Spicy Tamarind 70cl, Captain Morgan Spiced Gold 70cl
|Nurofen & Rowntree's
Was £2.60
Now £2.15
|Nurofen Tablets 16s, Rowntree's Fruit Pastilles 143g, Rowntree's Fruit Gums 150g, Rowntree's Randoms 150g, Rowntree's Randoms Fizzy Cactuz 130g
|Beechams & Lemsip
Was £7.75
Now £5
|Beechams All In One 160ml, Lemsip Max Cold & Flu Capsules 16pk
|Marigold
Was £3.50
Now £3.25
|Marigold Kitchen Gloves
|Twister & Walls
Was £2.25
Now £1.75
|Twister Pineapple 80ml, Walls Feast 90ml
|Ben & Jerry's & Inch's
Was £6.50
Now £5.75
|Ben & Jerry's Cookie Dough Ice Cream 456ml, Ben & Jerry's Phish Food 465ml, Ben & Jerry's Chocolate Fudge Brownie 465ml, Ben & Jerry's Moo-Phoria Chocolate Cookie Dough 465ml, Inch's Medium Apple Cider 4x440ml
|Tia Maria
Was £23
Now £18.75
|Tia Maria Coffee Liqueur 70cl
|Nurofen
Was £6.25
Now £4.50
|Nurofen Express Liquid Capsules 16pk
|Bacardi
Was £21.50
Now £19.50
|Bacardi 70cl
|The Famous Grouse
Was £12.95
Now £12
|The Famous Grouse 35cl
|Bells
Was £22.50
Now £20.25
|Bells Whisky 70cl
|Gordon's
Was £23
Now £21.50
|Gordon's London Gin 70cl, Gordon's Passion Fruit 70cl, Gordon's Premium Pink Gin 70cl, Gordon's Sicilian Lemon Gin 70cl
|Disaronno
Was £25
Now £20
|Disaronno 50cl
|Calpol
Was £6.25
Now £3.60
|Calpol Sugar Free Strawberry 100ml
|Budweiser
Was £7.75
Now £5.95
|Budweiser 4x440ml
|Stella Artois
Was £7.75
Now £7.25
|Stella Artois 4x568ml
|Bombay Sapphire
Was £27
Now £25.75
|Bombay Sapphire Gin 70cl
|Benylin, Lemsip & Desperados
Was £7.25
Now £6
|Benylin Chesty Coughs Non-Drowsy 150ml, Lemsip Max Cold & Flu Lemon 10pk, Lemsip Max Day & Night Capsules 16pk, Desperados Tequila Lager 330ml 3pk
|Strongbow & Bonjela
Was £7
Now £6.50
|Strongbow Dark Fruit 4x440ml, Strongbow Tropical 4x440ml, Bonjela 15g, Strongbow 4x440ml
|Panadol
Was £4.40
Now £3.25
|Panadol Extra Advance 14pk
|Vaseline
Was £2.40
Now £1.75
|Vaseline Lip Therapy Original 20g
|Benylin
Was £6.50
Now £5.50
|Benylin Mucus Liquid 150ml
|Energizer
Was £5.50
Now £5
|Energizer Max Plus Aaa 4pack
|Anadin
Was £5.25
Now £3.40
|Anadin Ultra Caps 16s
|Strepsils
Was £7
Now £6
|Strepsils Triple Action Blackcurrant 24pk
|Calpol
Was £6.25
Now £3.95
|Calpol Six Plus Sugar Free 80ml
|Always
Was £3.25
Now £2.25
|Always Ultra Night 9pk
|Imodium Instants
Was £6.25
Now £4.60
|Imodium Instants 6pk
|Nurofen
Was £6.50
Now £4.75
|Nurofen For Children Strawberry 100ml
|Gaviscon
Was £7.50
Now £6.50
|Gaviscon Double Action Tablets Mint 24s
|Energizer
Was £6
Now £4.75
|Energizer 2032 2pk
|Nivea
Was £3.50
Now £2.50
|Nivea Soft Moisturising Cream 75ml
|Beechams
Was £7.25
Now £6.50
|Beechams Max All In One 16pk
|San Miguel
Was £15
Now £14.25
|San Miguel 10x440ml
|Pedigree
Was £2
Now £1.85
|Pedigree Dentastix Chews 5 Sticks
|Nuromol
Was £7
Now £5.75
|Nuromol Tablets 16s
|Otrivine
Was £6.75
Now £5.25
|Otrivine Adult Nasal Spray 10ml
|Thatchers
Was £6.75
Now £6
|Thatchers Haze Cider 4x440ml
|Gillette
Was £2.95
Now £1.95
|Gillette Shaving Foam Sensitive 200ml
|Inch's
Was £13
Now £12
|Inch's Cider 10X440ml
|Cadbury Dairy Milk
Was £2.95
Now £2.25
|Cadbury Dairy Milk 110g, Cadbury Dairy Milk Caramel 120g, Cadbury Dairy Milk Fruit & Nut 110g, Cadbury Dairy Milk Wholenut 120g, Cadbury Caramilk Block 90g
|Lucozade
Was £3
Now £1.90
|Lucozade Energy Orange 900ml
|Lucozade
Was £3.25
Now £2.15
|Lucozade Energy Orange 900ml
|Evian
Was £2.85
Now £2
|Evian Still Water 1.5L
|McIlhenny
Was £2.95
Now £2.75
|McIlhenny Co. Tabasco Sauce 57ml
|Nescafe
Was £7.95
Now £7.50
|Nescafe Azera Americano 6x90g
|Ambrosia
Was £1.90
Now £1.75
|Ambrosia Devon Custard 400g
|Quaker
Was £1.80
Now £1.65
|Quaker Oat So Simple Golden Syrup 57g
|Doritos
Was £3.25
Now £3
|Doritos Mild Salsa 300g
|Irn-Bru
Was £1.40
Now £1.55
|Irn-Bru 330ml, Irn-Bru Sugar Free 330ml
|Tony's
Was £4
Now £3.75
|Tony's Creamy Hazelnut Crunchy 180g, Tony's Milk Chocolate Caramel Sea Salt 180g, Tony's Milk Chocolate 180g
|Rowntree's
Was £1
Now 95p
|Rowntree's Fruit Pastilles Vegan 48g
|Kinder Bueno
Was £1.15
Now £1.05
|Kinder Bueno Milk & Hazelnut 43g, Kinder Bueno White T2 39g
|Jammie Dodgers
Was £2
Now £1.60
|Jammie Dodgers Original 140g
|Pringles
Was £2.95
Now £2.80
|Pringles Original 165g, Pringles Salt & Vinegar 165g, Pringles Sour Cream & Onion 165g, Pringles BBQ 165g
|Mr.Porky
Was £2
Now £1.75
|Mr.Porky Hand Cooked Scratchings 40g
|Mr.Porky
Was £1.85
Now £1.75
|Mr.Porky Crispy Strips 35g
|Monster
Was £2.40
Now £2.25
|Monster Energy Absolutely Zero 500ml, Monster Energy Ultra 500ml, Monster Energy Zero Sugar 500ml, Monster Lewis Hamilton 500ml, Monster Ultra Fiesta 500ml, Monster Ultra Peachy Keen 500ml, Monster Ultra Rosa 500ml, Monster Ultra Strawberry Dream 500ml
|Stella Artois
Was £3.25
Now £2.75
|Stella Artois 660ml
|Walkers
Was £2.50
Now £2.20
|Walkers Cheese & Onion Sharing 150g, Walkers Ready Salted Sharing 150g
|Lipton Ice Tea
Was £2.25
Now £2
|Lipton Ice Tea Lemon 500ml, Lipton Ice Tea Peach 500ml
|Manchester Gin
Was £2.75
Now £2.25
|Manchester Pink Gin & Lemon Tonic 250ml
|Monster
Was £7.25
Now £6.50
|Monster Energy 4x500ml, Monster Mango Loco 4x500ml
|Monster
Was £6.50
Now £6
|Monster Ultra 4x500ml
|Old Speckled Hen
Was £2.60
Now £2.40
|Old Speckled Hen 500ml
|Otep
Was £3
Now £2.75
|Otep Balsamic Vinegar Bean Sticks 100g
|Penn State
Was £2.15
Now £1.80
|Penn State Sour Cream & Chive 175g
|Peroni
Was £8.75
Now £8.25
|Peroni Nastro Azzurro 4x440ml
|Peroni
Was £6.75
Now £6
|Peroni Nastro Azzurro 0.0% 4x330ml
|Peroni
Was £8.50
Now £8
|Peroni Nastro Azzurro 4x330ml
|Red Bull
Was £2
Now £1.90
|Red Bull Sugarfree Pink Edition 250ml
|Ribena
Was £2
Now £1.90
|Ribena Blackcurrant 500ml, Ribena Really Light Blackcurrant 500ml
|Oasis
Was £2.50
Now £2.25
|Oasis Zero Exotic Fruits 500ml
|Robinsons
Was £2.25
Now £1.45
|Robinsons Raspberry & Apple 500ml
