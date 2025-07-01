Red Bull Summer Flying By Terms and Conditions

If You have any questions or complaints about the Terms of this Promotion, please contact info.uk@redbull.com. In case of complaints, the Organizer may contact You under your indicated contact details.

By entering and participating in this promotion as outlined hereunder (the “ Promotion ”), you (“ You ”) agree to be bound by these Terms of Participation (the “ Terms ”) consisting of (i) the Details of the Promotion, (ii) the General Terms and any other applicable policies and terms (e.g., house rules, third-party platform terms, rulebooks). You represent that You satisfy all of the eligibility requirements. This Promotion is subject to the Terms and to all applicable laws, rules and regulations.

1.4 You acknowledge that entry to any events forming part of the Rewards shall be subject to the terms and conditions of entry for the relevant event.

1.1 The Reward recipients will be announced by email by the Organizer in advance of each Event. The Organizer’s final announcement will be made on 5 August 2025. On notification by the Organizer, the Reward recipients will be provided with details on how and when to claim the reward. If a Reward recipient cannot be contacted or is not available or has not claimed his/her Reward within the period set forth, the Organizer reserves the right to offer the reward within two days after the expiration of the aforementioned period to the next eligible participant, selected in accordance with the selection process.

Please note that the Rewards available to participants will vary throughout the Promotion. An Event will no longer be available as a Reward once the given Event Date(s) have passed.

The Judges will in their sole discretion select the entries that best fulfil the selection criteria in order to exclude any element of chance. The decision of the Judges is final and no correspondence or discussion will be entered into nor individual feedback will be provided.

4.5 Suitably skilled personnel of the Organizer, together with skilled and independent judge(s) (the “ Judges ”) will choose recipients of the Rewards (defined below) from all valid entries, in accordance with clause 4.7 below. The Judges’ selection of Reward recipients will be based on the following selection criteria:

4.2 The Promotion comprises of one stage. To successfully enter the Promotion you must play the digital game ‘Summer Flying By’ online on redbull.co.uk/summerflyingby-bp (the “ Game ”), as follows:

4.1 In order to successfully enter the Promotion, You will need to access the Website on redbull.co.uk/summerflyingby-bp and follow the given instructions step by step, which may include providing certain information (e.g., name and email address).

3.3 Directors, officers and employees of the Organizer, its parent, and any of their respective affiliate companies, subsidiaries, agents, any company involved in the development or production of the Promotion, professional advisers, third-party service providers or advertising and promotional agencies involved with this Promotion, and immediate family members and those living in the same household of such persons (whether legally related or not) are not eligible to enter or win any rewards in this Promotion.

3.1 You must be a natural person of 18 years of age or older at the time of entry. If You are 18 years of age or older at the time of entry but under the age of majority in your country of residence, You are only entitled to participate in this Promotion under the active supervision of a parent or legal guardian (“ Guardian ”) who has read and agreed to these Terms on your behalf.

This Promotion is run by Red Bull Company Limited (company number 02790349) whose registered office is located at Seven Dials Warehouse, 42-56 Earlham Street, London, WC2H 9LA, United Kingdom, (the ” Organizer ” or " Red Bull "), with the support of Red Bull’s cooperation partners, agencies and service providers.