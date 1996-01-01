Zsófi's story

After graduating from university in 2012, Zsófi was trying to figure out what the next chapter of her life was going to be. She felt like she was the best at speaking languages, especially German and English, so she decided to try herself out in the shared service industry. The next 5 years she worked for 3 different shared service centers.
Then bp came across her mind.
Zsófi is a front office customer service representative of our Aral brand. Her team is providing support for fuel cards business partners of Aral in Germany.
Their customers are smaller delivery service provider or leasing companies with fleets of 5-10 vehicles.
Working with customers can be stressful sometimes. According to Zsófi, most of them don’t call to tell that a product is working perfectly, and everything is fine. Calling the customer service means they have a problem. Handling problems day by day might affect mental health. To combat that, bp provides different materials.
Zsófi also highlighted how bp makes it possible for everyone to participate at various trainings. These are not only professional trainings: there are a number of soft skills trainings available, too.
Zsófi is very active socially and an important member of the local bp community. She is a brand ambassador and an ergonomic ambassador. She holds a 15-minute-long session every week for colleagues, online. These ergonomic minutes aim to make co-workers at home feel as comfortable as possible. These include stretching, tips & tricks, collective exercising and best practice sharing. These seem to be incredibly useful during the extended home office period we are currently facing. Besides all of that, she is also doing a great job at her daily tasks.