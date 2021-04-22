bp and Infosys Announce Strategic Collaboration to Drive Integrated Energy Offers to Reduce Emissions at Campuses and Cities

To be piloted at Infosys’ Pune campus, and later be scaled to other Infosys campuses, cities, and industrial and business parks

Infosys (NYSE: INFY), a global leader in nextgeneration digital services and consulting and bp, a global integrated energy company, today announced that they have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) under which both companies intend to work together to develop an integrated Energy as-a -Service (EaaS) offering that will provide end-to-end management of a customers’ energy assets and services.

Together, the companies intend to explore opportunities using bp’s energy and mobility expertise and Infosys’ digital capabilities to manage energy assets, provide low carbon power, low carbon heating/cooling, and low carbon mobility to campuses, driven by an AI based digital platform. bp’s integrated energy offer draws on technologies and businesses in solar and wind together with gas for power, fuels, electric vehicle charging, battery swapping and advanced mobility solutions.

The integrated Energy-as-a-Service solution aims to enable Infosys campuses to access reliable low carbon energy and mobility options, use energy more efficiently, and to optimize supply and demand across multiple users and assets, without having to invest in additional energy infrastructure.

Following a pilot at Infosys’ Pune campus, the companies intend to extend the offer to other Infosys campuses and explore opportunities to manage energy and reduce emissions at industrial and business parks as well as cities.

Infosys achieved carbon neutrality in 2020 - 30 years ahead of the timeline set by the Paris Agreement. bp has an ambition to become a net zero company by 2050 or sooner and help the world get to net zero. Together both companies see potential in applying digital services to integrated energy solutions and help decarbonize corporations and cities.



Pravin Rao, Chief Operating Officer, Infosys, said, “Digitization will act as a driver for decarbonization and building work and living spaces of the future. With the present advancement in technology, we can create solutions that provide positive impulses, transparency, control, and enhanced decision-making. Infosys has had a long-standing commitment towards sustainability. We have crafted ambitious ESG goals for the next decade, continuing to focus on reducing emissions and co-creating solutions for a no/low carbon future. bp – our strategic partner for the last 16 years – shares our ambitions for a net zero carbon future and this partnership gives us a perfect opportunity to co-innovate and co-create the Integrated Energy and mobility offering leveraging Infosys digital prowess and bp’s expertise in sustainable energy solutions. Together we will strive towards a cleaner and greener future.”



Sashi Mukundan, President, bp India and SVP bp group, said, “Integrated energy and mobility solutions have huge potential to enable clean cities powered by low carbon energy, and digital platforms are a vital component. We are excited to work with Infosys to explore how digitallyenabled integrated energy can deliver reliable, efficient and low carbon energy for Infosys campuses. Through this strategic collaboration bp and Infosys can combine our capabilities to manage energy for Infosys in India, and in time take this offer to other campuses, industrial parks and cities, to help the world decarbonise faster.”