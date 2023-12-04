bp charge powering Kiwi EVs

bp charge is charging up the New Zealand EV scene, having now installed 100 fast charge points at key metropolitan and regional locations.





Since its launch in late 2022, bp charge has grown its New Zealand EV charging network to support the switch to EVs.



Matt Elliott, Head of Country, bp New Zealand said: “By providing fast, reliable chargers across the country, bp charge is working to break down the barriers for people considering an EV. It’s all part of bp’s global commitment to provide customers and partners with the energy and mobility they want, where they want it.”



The bp charge network is continuing to grow with planning underway for three new charging hubs at bp connect sites in Papamoa, Tirau and Wanaka. Offering on-the-go charging for customers, the three hubs will be capable of charging multiple vehicles and are planned to be operational in 2024.



The charging hubs are supported by the Energy Efficiency and Conservation Authority (EECA) and align with the National EV Charging Strategy which proposes a target for hubs situated every 150-200km across the State highway network. As an integrated energy company, bp is turning its strategy into action through initiatives such as rolling out its network of 600 EV charge points across New Zealand by 2025.

“We want to bring our customers on the journey to net zero. By rolling out EV chargers at bp-branded locations across New Zealand, we’re demonstrating our commitment to leading the evolution of mobility,” said Mr Elliott.

The electrification of mobility is part of bp’s commitment to becoming a net zero company by 2050 or sooner.

